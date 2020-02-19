After watching from the sidelines during last season’s Final Four run as a redshirt, freshman Kevin McCullar has carved a role for himself on this season’s team that appears to be growing.
McCullar was on the team last year and traveled with the Red Raiders as they made their run to the Final Four and national championship game. Although he did not play any games that season, he was there for the ride, nonetheless. He was set to come to Tech in the fall of 2019, but instead he reclassified and decided to forego his senior year with the intention of being able to earn more minutes on the court.
Unfortunately, McCullar suffered a fractured tibia in the second round of the playoffs his junior year at Wagner High School that kept him from being on the court at all last season.
Since the injury, McCullar spent most of last year rehabbing and encouraging his teammates as they went on to have the best season in Tech’s men’s basketball history. The freshman guard said it was good for him to experience the Final Four and adversity early in his career.
“I went through some adversity earlier in my high school career. But coming here earlier and watching the guys in front of me all of last year going to the Final Four was big for me to experience that,” McCullar said. “Coming out this year, just playing hard, and I’m glad to be back on the court.”
Head coach Chris Beard said McCullar is continuing to embrace the opportunities he gets. He is earning more minutes and playing well on both ends of the floor.
“He didn’t have an offseason because of a couple of injuries and some adversity, but he’s a guy we’ve always believed in with his talent,” Beard said. “It’s never been about basketball with (McCullar). Its been about getting healthy and earning that experience through game play. I would’ve much rather him have a better offseason in terms of practice and scrimmage minutes and things like this but that wasn’t his race. You gotta run your own race.”
McCullar was a four-star recruit coming out of high school, according to ESPN. He was also ranked the 23rd best player in the state and a top-30 prospect nationally. In his sophomore season at Wagner, McCullar led his team to a 6A Division 1 title game and averaged 16.8 points and 6.6 rebounds as a junior, according to Tech Athletics.
As the season is near an end, Beard said McCullar has consistently improved his play.
“I think above all, (McCullar’s) done a great job improving as the year goes on in game play, which is very difficult to do,” Beard said. “He’s playing well on both ends of the floor. He’s a guy we trust out there defensively. I think he’s a guy continuing to find his spots on offense. I’ve been impressed with how aggressive he’s been lately, so he’s a guy that’s definitely apart of our plan, always has been.”
Although he is just averaging five points and three rebounds a game, his play as of late has been strong. In the last four games, McCullar averaged 23.5 minutes per game, eight minutes more than his season average. He made the most of those minutes, putting up 8.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and two steals per game in that stretch. He has done so efficiently, shooting 60 percent from the field and has only missed one free throw in 11 attempts.
Defense is a large part of the Red Raiders’ identity on the court. McCullar embodies that mentality. Beard described McCullar as a “street puppy,” meaning he is tough and gritty but still young and inexperienced. He has recorded 25 steals this season, according to Tech Athletic stats, fourth on the team behind guards Kyler Edwards, Jahmi’us Ramsey and Davide Moretti.
Moretti leads the team in steals with 31 but has played 848 minutes this season, according to the stats. Like Moretti, Edwards has played over 800 minutes this season while Ramsey has played around 650 minutes. McCullar has played just 357 minutes this season, not even half of Moretti or Edwards, and has almost as many steals as them.
McCullar earned his first start of the season against Kansas State on Wednesday, recording nine points and six rebounds.
