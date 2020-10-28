For the first time since the conclusion of his high school sophomore season, redshirt sophomore guard Kevin McCullar finally got the chance to have a true offseason this year.
During his high school junior season, McCullar suffered a fractured tibia in the second round of the playoffs. He then sat out his senior season, graduated a semester early and redshirted his freshman year at Tech.
The fractured tibia injury kept him off the basketball court for 620 days, until he made his Tech debut on November 5, 2019. For the first time in years, he had the chance to focus on his frame instead of rehabbing an injury.
“[I am] feeling the healthiest I’ve ever felt in my life,” McCullar said in a preseason media availability.
McCullar is coming off a redshirt freshman season where he averaged 6.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game, according to ESPN.
Despite only playing the seventh-most total minutes on the team, he finished the season third in total steals and fifth in total blocks, according to ESPN.
McCullar had his biggest impact on the defensive end. When he was on the floor, opponents averaged only 89.7 points per 100 possessions, according to Sports Reference. That was the best average among all Red Raiders last season.
“[It is] kind of amazing the level he was playing in the Big 12 conference, major college basketball, without having an offseason,” head coach Chris Beard said on McCullar’s performance in a preseason media availability.
McCullar was able to gain 10 pounds this offseason, according to Tech Athletics. He says the added weight will open new dimensions of his game.
“Being able to bang it around, being able to guard multiple positions on the defensive end,” McCullar said on what he expects to be different in his game thanks to the added weight. He also mentioned an added strength while handling the ball on the offensive end.
He ended the season with a six-game stretch of appearing in the starting lineup, his only starts of the season. When the time came for him to be in the starting lineup, McCullar said he was prepared.
“I was just ready to help the team win,” he said. “Whatever Coach Beard needed me to do … I was ready.”
During that six-game span, he averaged 10.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game, according to ESPN. His performance over that time has led Coach Beard to commend him as one of the team’s best players during the end of last season.
Beard also has said he thinks McCullar would have been a surefire Big 12 All-Freshman team selection had he been healthy the entire season.
Looking ahead to the upcoming season, McCullar said he sees plenty of potential in his team.
“I feel like this year’s team, we have the ability to be really special,” he said.
After redshirting the spring semester of his freshman season, McCullar offers valuable experience to the seven newcomers on the Tech roster.
His redshirt year was spent at a valuable time, as he got to be around a 2018-19 Tech team that made a National Championship game appearance. Coach Beard said that experience has turned into valuable leadership in the locker room.
“It starts with him having the experience of playing in this program before,” Beard said. “Kev has that personality … because of his personality he definitely could be one of those guys as a vocal leader.
“More importantly, it’s just the way he approaches every day. It’s the way he plays the game, it’s the way he lives his life, it’s the way he works that’s the inspiration to those who want to be led.”
