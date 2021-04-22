Junior guard Mac McClung has withdrawn his name from the NCAA transfer portal, according to ESPN Insider Jeff Borzello.
His decision to withdrawal leaves several options open, but McClung narrowed his decisions on Twitter shortly after the announcement was made of his decision to leave the transfer portal.
A Tweet by McCLung read the following: "Just didn't feel right in my heart. Whatever decision I make in the near future with the NBA process, I will always want to be apart of Red Raider Nation."
McClung has until July 19 at 4 p.m. to make his decision whether he is returning to Tech or declaring for the NBA Draft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.