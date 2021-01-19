On Tuesday, the Big 12 announced that junior guard Mac McClung had been selected as the conference’s Men’s Basketball Player of the Week. McClung is the first Texas Tech player to win the award this season.
McClung made his case for the award especially apparent when he made a game-winning shot against No. 4 Texas in Austin last Wednesday. McClung led all scorers in the game with 22 points.
McClung shot 6-of-14 from the field and 2-of-3 on three-point attempts against the Longhorns, according to ESPN.
McClung also had five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one turnover in the game, according to ESPN.
McClung put together another high-scoring performance against No. 2 Baylor. McClung once again led all scorers with 24 points on 8-of-18 shooting from the field, according to ESPN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.