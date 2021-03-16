Texas Tech junior guard Mac McClung, a transfer from Georgetown University who leads the Red Raiders in points with 425 on the season and points per game this season, 15.7 ppg, has received Division-1 All District-8 First-Team honors from the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) and the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC), according to a release from Tech Athletics.
Previously, McClung had only one award in his time in Lubbock, as he was announced as an All-Big 12 Preseason Honorable Mention prior to the 2020-21 season.
Before transferring to Tech from Georgetown, he earned Big East All-Freshman Team honors with his performance in the 2018-19 season, after leading all freshmen in the Big East in points per game (13.4).
Aside from leading the team in points, McClung also leads the team in free throws attempted (127) and made (102) this season. Getting to the line is an important facet of McClung's game, as the 6-foot-3 guard with superb athleticism has a tendency to drive full force to the basket.
McClung and the Red Raiders have their work cut out for them moving forward, though, with a trip to March Madness.
“I've been imagining this moment for a really long time now so I'm glad it’s here, hopefully all the work and preparation will pay off,” McClung said of his first tournament appearance and the matchup against Utah State. “They are a really good team, and they've got a great coach, and you know were just excited to get this opportunity to play against them, and we have nothing but respect for them.”
McClung will have to continue his strong season to keep the Red Raiders' season alive, playing in his first NCAA Tournament, and his next opponent is the Utah State Aggies, a defensive minded team, who the Red Raiders play in the first round at 12:45 p.m. March 19 in Bloomington, Indiana.
