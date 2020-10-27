When Georgetown guard Mac McClung announced he was withdrawing his name from the NBA Draft and entering the NCAA transfer portal, Texas Tech was expected to be in the mix of potential landing spots.
Since head coach Chris Beard became took the reins of Red Raider basketball, Tech has become one of the most popular destinations for high-level transfers.
Guard Brandone Francis and forward Tommy Hamilton came to the program in Beard’s second season and helped lead the team to the 2018 Elite Eight.
Forward Tariq Owens and guard Matt Mooney were regular starters for the Red Raiders and were integral parts to a 2019 NCAA Tournament run that ended in the National Championship game.
Most recently, guard Chris Clarke and forward TJ Holyfield averaged a combined 14.5 points and 11.1 rebounds per game as Tech finished third in the Big 12 last season, according to ESPN.
The transfer class coming in for this upcoming season is one of the most acclaimed in school history.
In a CBS Sports article published in July, all three of the Red Raiders’ transfer additions were ranked within the publication’s top 20 players transferring for the upcoming season.
Former VCU forward Marcus Santos-Silva is immediately eligible after graduating this summer. Former Wichita State guard Jamarius Burton is immediately eligible for his junior season after having a waiver approved.
But the lack of an update on McClung’s pending waiver is reminding many Tech fans of a bad memory.
Last year, forward Joel Ntambwe transferred to Tech from UNLV for his sophomore season. When he applied for immediate eligibility, his waiver was denied. Tech appealed the denial, but the NCAA did not reverse their decision.
“He had a more than legitimate case on why he, I think transferred from his first institution out of his control,” Beard said regarding Ntambwe’s case. “I really don’t understand this.”
Now, Tech is dealing with another daunting transfer situation as the NCAA’s silence continues nearly six months after McClung’s transfer announcement.
McClung is just one of three players in the Big 12 who still have a pending waiver, according to Stadium’s Basketball Insider Jeff Goodman. Five Big 12 players have already received a waiver, and none have been denied, according to Goodman.
“We are waiting,” Beard said on the status of McClung’s waiver in a media availability ahead of the first day of practice.
With over 725,000 followers on Instagram, McClung is one of the most recognizable college basketball players in the nation. He began gaining popularity in high school when his high-flying dunking ability captured the attention of fans.
Highlight reels of him dunking in high school were posted on the popular basketball YouTube channel “BallisLife”, with his most popular video grossing over 2.3 million views.
Although McClung provides an exciting element on the court, he offers more than just high-flying athleticism.
Last year, McClung averaged 15.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, according to ESPN.
He was a centerpiece of the Georgetown offense, averaging 107 points per 100 possessions according to Sports Reference.
McClung’s decision to transfer from Georgetown came at a pivotal moment in the Red Raiders’ offseason.
Guard Davide Moretti had just finished his junior season, where he led the team with 67 three-pointers made, according to Tech Athletics.
In early May, Moretti began to receive offers to play professional basketball in his home country of Italy. He would go on to accept an offer from Olimpia Milano of the Lega Basket Serie A later in May, leaving the Red Raiders without their second leading scorer from the season before.
Just four days after Moretti accepted his professional offer, McClung announced his decision to transfer to Tech.
He spoke to Jonathan Givony of ESPN after his decision to transfer. In a statement to ESPN, he mentioned a desire to return to Georgetown but that there were events that made him realize he had no choice but to transfer.
McClung’s wording made this a “perfect statement”, according to CBS Sports Insider Gary Parrish in a column published on May 27. Parrish went on to explain that the best way for transfers to obtain eligibility is not to talk about their performance on the court, which gives the NCAA little to use against an athlete.
Now, less than a month away from the start of the season, Tech will be hoping the statement was enough to get McClung suited up and on the court come Nov. 25.
