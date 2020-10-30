McClung averaged 15.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game last season, according to ESPN.
Over his career of 50 games, he has averaged 14.2 points, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals, according to Tech Athletics. He was also selected an Honorable Mention selection to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team earlier this week.
McClung scored 2801 points through his high school career, breaking Allen Iverson’s long-standing record in Virginia. His high school career was when he began to gain popularity as he threw down high-flying, emphatic dunks.
McClung will offer the Red Raiders athleticism and scoring at the guard position for the upcoming season.
