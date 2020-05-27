Former Georgetown guard Mac McClung made his transfer decision known on Wednesday after releasing on Twitter that he is transferring to Texas Tech.
McClung originally put his name into the NBA Draft pool but withdrew and began the search for a new collegiate home. McClung’s final choices included BYU., Memphis, Wake Forest, Auburn, Arkansas and USC.
The 6’2 guard had an impressive sophomore season in the midst of an underwhelming Hoya team that had a losing 15-17 record on the season. Despite the losses, McClung averaged a team-high 15.7 points to go along with 2.0 assists and 2.6 rebounds. On the defensive end, he also led the team in steals with just under one per game, according to NCAA Statistics. McClung’s calling card is his elite athleticism, having gone viral numerous times for his dunks. McClung has showcased his leaping ability at many camps and has even released the measurements that show he has a 48-inch vertical leap.
McClung appeared in only 21 games last season due to a foot injury that kept him inactive for the latter half of his sophomore season. However, McClung’s performances prior to injury helped the Hoyas win many games.
One of the assets McClung brings to the table to help Tech is his scoring off the dribble and consistent free throw shooting. McClung has proven his ability to score from all three levels and has been improving his three-point shot yearly. He is also an efficient free throw shooter as he shot 80.2 percent from the line last season.
As for Tech, McClung committed at an ideal time, as they just recognized the departure of longstanding guard Davide Moretti to an overseas professional career. McClung will look to take over Moretti’s ball handling and scoring duties when he steps on the court.
Just like any NCAA transfer process, the timing in which McClung will be able to actually participate for Tech will be in question. According to NCAA policy, McClung is required to sit out next season unless he is able to obtain a waiver, and in an attempt to play as soon as possible, McClung has voiced that he intends to apply for the waiver.
Tech has gained strong assets in the off-season so far. According to 247 sports, Tech has the ninth-ranked recruiting class nationally and the first-ranked recruiting class in the Big 12 for the upcoming season.
