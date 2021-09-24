Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells has been focused on building a strong relationship between his football team and the community in Lubbock since his arrival three years ago. He was recognized for his efforts by being selected as the honorary head coach for the 2021 Allstate AFCA Good Works team.
Every year, 23 student-athletes from every division of college football are recognized for their contributions to their community by being selected to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. These awards are given to those who go the extra mile for those in need in their surrounding community.
Wells has been the head coach at Tech since the conclusion of the 2018 season. He has an 11-14 overall record in his first 25 games as the Red Raiders head coach. Tech has started this season 3-0 with its first conference game of the year on Saturday against Texas.
Throughout his tenure in Lubbock, Wells has kept his team involved in the community. Whether it be visiting local elementary schools or helping with local nonprofit charities, the football program has spent numerous hours contributing to the community.
Wells and his family make an impact on the community by hosting their annual Women's Football Clinic, matching proceeds and donations with a donation of their own at the end of the event. Proceeds are usually given to a selected charity each year, such as Voice of Hope, Women's Protective Services or CASA of the South Plains, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
