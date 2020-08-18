On Thursday, Sept. 3, the annual Wreck ‘Em Breakfast will be held to kick off the Texas Tech football season.
The event is both in-person and virtual, with in-person tickets being $45 and virtual tickets being $25. Chamber members will receive a $35 discount on in-person tickets and a $15 discount on virtual tickets.
The doors to the event are set to open at 6:30 a.m., and the event will begin shortly after at 7 a.m.
The Wreck ‘Em Breakfast will feature numerous guest speakers including Tech Football Head Coach Matt Wells, Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt, Tech Football student-athlete Tony Bradford, Senior Associate Athletic Director Robert Giovannetti and Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope.
Reservations can be placed at www.LubbockChamber.com or by calling the Lubbock Chamber office at (806) 761-7000. The deadline to register for the event is 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28.
