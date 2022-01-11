The Lubbock Matadors, an expansion team that joined the National Premier Soccer League in December, will host open tryouts session for the inaugural season on Jan. 22.
The tryouts will be conducted at Lubbock Christian University Soccer Stadium from 10 a.m. to noon.
The club will compete in the South Region in May and is looking for local athletes to represent Lubbock against teams such as the NPSL National Champion Denton Diablos and the rest of the NPSL Lone Star Conference.
According to the minor league team’s website, the Matadors have a limited number of available for the open tryout. It costs $50 to take part in the open tryout, and all participants will receive two T-shirts worth $40 each and two tickets to a 2022 Matadors home game.
The Matadors coaching staff is made up of two Lubbock Christian University coaches and one from Texas Tech. Paul Gilver, head soccer coach at LCU, will assume the same position with the minor league team after he led LCU to be a finalist spot in the Lonestar Conference Tournament.
Gilbert not only brings his LCU assistant coach Yuriy Sadula to fill the same role, but he also added 2006 Tech alumnus Gibbs Keeton to his staff as associate head coach.
According to Tech Athletics, Keeton oversees the Red Raider goalkeepers and defense in addition to helping with recruiting and other aspects of the program.
In his first year as a full-time assistant (2013), the Red Raiders went 18-2-3 and set a new school record for wins.
Gilbert was named the fourth head coach in LCU program history in January 2016, and subsequently posted (two) 5-11-2 records in his first two seasons, according to Tech Ahletics.
In 2018 Gilbert led LCU to nine wins for the first time since 2014 (9-7-3).
He led the Chaparrels to the Heartland Conference’s West Division Crown. They went on to win their first Heartland Tournament win in program history.
According to LCU Athletics, the Chaparrals 1-0 win over West Texas A&M International made Gilbert the program’s all-time leader in wins.
According to Gilbert thanked the Matador’s owner Michael Hitchcock and said he’s excited to bring soccer to Lubbock.
“I would like to thank our owner Michael Hitchcock for giving me the opportunity to lead the Lubbock Matadors in their inaugural season.” Gilbert said. “For the last, six years my family and I have called Lubbock our home, so to play a role in bringing Minor League Soccer to Lubbock is very special.”
