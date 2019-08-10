Texas Tech men’s tennis’ head coach, Brett Masi, resigned on Saturday as he accepted a head coaching position at Southern California.
Masi was the head coach at Tech for four seasons, coaching the Red Raiders to a 75-44 overall record under his guidance, according to Tech Athletics. While at Tech, Masi coached the men’s tennis team during the NCAA Tournament in 2016, 2018 and 2019.
In his first season at Tech in 2016, Masi coached the Red Raiders to an impressive 28-3 overall record and a 4-1 record in conference play, which ranked the Red Raiders first in the Big 12 for the first time in program history, according to Tech Athletics. After the regular season, Masi coached the Red Raiders to the program’s first championship match in the Big 12 tournament where Tech finished as the runner-up.
Tech also went to the NCAA Tournament for the first time with Masi but was knocked out in the second round, according to Tech Athletics. The Red Raiders’ performance led to Tech finishing with a No. 11 ITA final ranking and Masi being named the 2016 Big 12 Co-Head Coach of the Year.
Following the successful season, the Red Raider went 13-15 overall in 2017, finishing sixth in the Big 12 with a 1-4 record in conference play, according to Tech Athletics. Despite the losing season, the Red Raiders found success in the Big 12 Tournament as they finished as the runner-up for the second consecutive year.
After missing the NCAA Tournament, Masi coached the Red Raiders to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in 2018 and 2019, where Tech came up short in the first round in both of the appearances, according to Tech Athletics.
Aside from his coaching career at Tech, Masi was the head coach at the University of San Diego for six seasons (2010-2015), according to Tech Athletics.
In his six seasons, Masi coached the Toreros to a 108-48 overall record while making five-straight appearances in the NCAA Tournament (2011-2015), according to Tech Athletics. Under Masi’s guidance, the Toreros won three WCC regular-season titles (2011, 2014 and 2015) and two WCC Tournament championships ( 2014 and 2015).
While coaching at the University of San Diego, Masi was named the ITA Southwest Regional Coach of the Year in 2011, 2013 and 2015 while earning the WCC Coach of the Year award in 2011 and 2015, according to Tech Athletics.
As Masi heads to Southern California, it will not be his first time coaching the Trojans, according to Tech Athletics. From 2005-09, Masi was an assistant coach under head coach Peter Smith.
With Masi as an assistant coach, the Trojans won an NCAA National Championship in 2009 as well as making the NCAA Quarterfinals in 2007 and 2008, according to Tech Athletics. With his contribution to the coaching staff, Masi was named the ITA’s West Region Assistant Coach of the Year in 2007 and 2008.
Masi heads to Southern California with a 183-92 overall record in 10 seasons of coaching, according to Tech Athletics. Along with the impressive record, Masi coached his respective teams to eight NCAA Tournaments, only missing the tournament twice as a head coach.
