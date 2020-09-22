The Texas Tech soccer program picked up its first Big 12 weekly award after its match against Baylor on Friday.
Freshman goalkeeper Madison Martin earned her first Big 12 weekly award, winning Big 12 Freshman of the Week after her time on the field during Tech’s match against Baylor, according to Big 12 Sports. Tech’s home opener was Martin’s first time on the field as a Red Raider and the first time her name was listed on the starting lineup.
The walk-on goalkeeper had 110 minutes of action against the Bears and shut her opponents out during her collegiate debut, according to Big 12 Sports. During the game, Martin endured ten shots on goal from Baylor and had eight saves, according to Tech Athletics. Martin and her teammates kept the Bears scoreless through the entire match to end with a 0-0 tie.
Tech moves on to Lawrence this Friday to face Kansas at 7 p.m. The match will be streamed on ESPN+ for subscribers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.