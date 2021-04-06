Texas Tech's new head basketball coach Mark Adams will be introduced in front of fans at United Supermarkets Arena at 6 p.m. Fans are to enter at the Southwest and Southeast corners of the arena.
Adams will be the Red Raiders' 18th head basketball coach, according to Tech Athletics. His appointment was announced late on Monday evening.
