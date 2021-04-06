Newly instated Texas Tech head basketball Mark Adams appeared before the media for his inaugural press conference Tuesday evening.
The emotional speech soon paved way for an optimistic outlook on Tech basketball's future, but it began with Director of Athletics, Kirby Hocutt.
"We are an emerging giant in the college basketball world," Hocutt said. "Today we say, burn the boats."
Shortly after, Adams took the stage to a roar from Red Raider fans inside United Supermarkets Arena.
The emotional message of Adams began with thanks, as he gave props to his family, friends, coaches and everyone who helped him along the way.
But a quick turnaround came for Adams, who let the arena know how much the day meant to him.
"It's probably the best day of my life," he said.
Adams could not get through a sentence without being bombarded with cheers from the packed United Supermarkets Arena.
In front of Adams sat family members and other coaches at Tech, but also in attendance was a few Red Raiders in senior Marcus Santos-Silva, freshman Chibuzo Agbo, sophomore Clarence Nadolny and junior Avery Benson.
Santos-Silva in the past week has entered the transfer portal, but a word from Adams could have hinted at his retainment.
"These guys all want to be back," Adams said while looking at the group of players in front of him.
And prior, actions spoke on how Adams' hiring would have a domino effect, with sophomore guard Kevin McCullar just minutes after Adams was announced as head coach deciding to stay a Red Raider, and junior guard Kyler Edwards announcing his return shortly after .
The culture remains at Tech, from a West Texas product born just minutes from the university, Adams said.
And it started decades ago for Adams.
"Its been a dream of mine for, gosh, since I was 8 or 9 years old watching Texas Tech basketball and football growing up," he said.
But the work is not done.
Becoming a new coach comes with a host of restructuring from hiring a new staff, to finding new players and recruits, but Adams is confident in his, and Tech's ability to complete all tasks ahead.
"I'm going to tell you what I'm going to do, I'm going to roll up my sleeves," Adams said. "We'll go out and get the best staff that we can possibly get ... We're going to recruit, again, some of the best players. We've got a long list already."
Adams let Tech fans know he was in for the long haul, as well.
He began his tenure as the 18th head coach of Tech's basketball program and has no intentions of leaving soon, he said.
"I don't know why anybody would ever want to leave this program," Adams said.
