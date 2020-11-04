This season’s Texas Tech men’s basketball roster is one that has suffered plenty of turnover from the year before. Leadership will be at a high demand with an equal number of returners and newcomers on the team.
Insert graduate transfer forward Marcus Santos-Silva.
After three seasons with Virginia Commonwealth University, Santos-Silva joins the Red Raiders having played more total minutes than anyone else on the roster. He is also the only senior on Tech’s roster.
Santos-Silva is most known for his prolific rebounding ability and post-centric offense. His 620 career rebounds to this point are the 78th most among all NCAA Division I players since 2017-18, according to Sports Reference. His 828 total points since 2017-18 place him 81st among the same group of players.
His experience and accomplishments have already earned him recognition as a member of his new conference. Santos-Silva was selected as Big 12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year when the conference announced their preseason award winners in late October.
“It’s an honor to get that recognition . . . but I didn’t come here at all for individual awards,” Santos-Silva said in a preseason media availability. “I came here to win the Big 12 and win the National Championship. The award is nice . . . but that’s not really my main focus. I’m more focused on the team goals and success.”
Santos-Silva is coming off a junior season where he averaged 12.8 points and 8.9 rebounds per game, according to ESPN. His most notable performance last season came against George Mason on Jan. 5, 2020, when he scored 26 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
His work in the post earned him plenty of trips to the free throw line. His 4.4 free-throw attempts per game last season were the 12th most in the Atlantic 10 Conference, according to ESPN.
Despite the frequency at which he shot free throws, he shot them at an efficiency of just 55.1 percent, according to ESPN. Santos-Silva said this is the area the coaching staff mentioned they would work on first during the recruitment process.
“We spent . . . basically the whole summer just focused on my free throw,” Santos-Silva said.
Santos-Silva said the amount of practice dedicated to this area has not only led to an improvement on just free throw shooting, but midrange jump shots as well.
Off the court, Santos-Silva was forced to make the move from Virginia all the way to West Texas without the opportunity to have in-person conversations.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the recruitment process had to be completed virtually. Meeting coaches for the first time, touring campus and discussing goals all had to take place over the phone.
For Santos-Silva, this adjustment was relatively easy.
“People thought it was hard, but for me honestly it wasn’t really hard,” Santos-Silva said at a media availability. “My main focus was to go somewhere that’s a winning culture and could compete for a national championship. I remember the first day me and Coach Beard talked on the phone; all we talked about was winning the National Championship.”
The desire for winning the National Championship is one of the main things Santos-Silva said he has noticed since arriving at Tech.
“Everyone’s mindset, going from the head coach all the way to the managers, everyone here has the same exact mindset of winning the National Championship,” Santos-Silva said. “That’s what stuck out here with this culture.”
Since practice has started at Tech, Santos-Silva said head coach Chris Beard has been the one pushing him the most.
“When I first came here, I told him ‘Hey, I want you to be hard on me,’” Santos-Silva said. “‘Any little thing, always use me as an example, just coach me hard’ because it’s my last year and I need it.”
