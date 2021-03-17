On the first day of March the NCAA released different court designs that will be used in this year’s march madness tournament, releasing nine concepts to be used at different locations in every round until the Final Four and championship, according to a post from the March Madness Twitter account.
Inside the court, boundary lines stay the same through the different designs, with a two-tone wood court lined with black paint and a March Madness logo.
The borders of the court are where you start to see some variety, with each border featuring a labeling of the location and round of the tournament, half of the perimeter in blue (matching the logo) and the other half in a color dependent on location.
On every court, the words “The Road To The Final Four” are displayed on the baseline.
There are six courts that will be featured in the first and second round, with each court wrapped in a different perimeter based on what arena/stadium they are playing at in Indiana. The six arenas these courts will be featured at are the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington (red), the Mackey Arena in West Lafayette (blue), the Lucas Oil Stadium (green), Bankers Life Field (red), Hinkle Fieldhouse (orange) and the Indiana Farmers Coliseum (purple) all in Indianapolis.
The Lucas Oil Stadium is the home of the Indianapolis Colts while Bankers Life Fieldhouse is home of the Indiana Pacers. Also, Hinkle Fieldhouse and Indiana Farmers Coliseum are home to some college teams in the area, the Butler Bulldogs and IUPUI Jaguars, respectively.
“It’s definitely cool this year’s NCAA tournament is different obviously,” Beard said in a news conference on March 17. “The whole thing is in the Indianapolis area.”
In the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight, the courts will keep the same border format but will substitute the changing color scheme for blue and black on every court. Additionally, an exclusive March Madness logo will be featured in the center of the court commemorating the teams who made it past the first two rounds.
The Red Raiders’ first games of the tournament will take place in Bloomington, Indiana, at the Assembly Hall, a venue that Chris Beard has developed a connection with over the years.
“Today was the first time I had ever been in Assembly Hall, but I felt like I had been there before with all the study and coach (Bob) Knight’s programs over the years … it’s almost like I kind of knew where I was when I walked in,” Beard said. “It’s obviously a historic venue, and I thought our guys did a great (job) embracing it.”
The court design for the Final Four was released a few days after the initial release and is nothing like the ones that came before it in the tournament. We see our first inbounds paint change, with the paint inside the free throw lines now blue, matching the inner half perimeter (the outer half is black).
Also, featured along the perimeter are two words in black and outlined in gold, “Unity” and “Equality”. The half-court line features “INDY 2021” and the bottom “The Road Ends Here”, in response to the previous “Road To The Final Four” line used in previous courts.
The midcourt logo also goes through a change, now showcasing “Final Four” in large text. There is a ring of stars around the logo, resembling the Flag of Indiana.
The Final Four Court will be used on April 3 and 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
