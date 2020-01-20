Former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes II led the Kansas City Chiefs to win the AFC title for the first time in 50 years with a 35-24 win against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
In the AFC championship game, Mahomes threw for 294 yards and three touchdowns, completing 65.7 percent of his pass attempts. Along with his passing, he ran for 53 yards including a 27-yard touchdown run after breaking several tackles to end the first half.
With the win, Mahomes will be the first quarterback from a Texas university to earn a start in the Super Bowl as the Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers for the national title on Feb. 2. As Mahomes will compete for the Lombardi Trophy, it marks the 11th consecutive Super Bowl featuring a former Red Raider.
Along with Mahomes, former Tech receiver Wes Welker will also be a part of the Super Bowl as he is a receiver’s coach for the 49ers. Super Bowl LIV will kick off at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The game will be televised on FOX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.