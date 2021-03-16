Texas Tech soccer's sophomore, Madison White, has been named the Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week following a clean sheet against Alabama, the conference announced Tuesday, March 16.
Three saves and a shutout headlined White's standout performance in Tech's most recent win over Alabama.
However, White is no stranger to conference awards as her most recent sits among six other weekly honors from the Big 12 conference, according to Tech Athletics.
White and Tech will look to build on their momentum in a matchup against LSU on Saturday, March 20.
