Junior guard Mac McClung will be leaving the Tech basketball program to prepare for July’s NBA Draft, per his Twitter. McClung will be in the transfer portal in the meantime.
He averaged 15.5 points per game, 2.7 total rebounds per game and 2.1 assists per game in 29 starts this past year for the Red Raiders, according to ESPN. He was the team’s leading scorer in 2019-2020.
This announcement comes after guard Kyler Edwards and forward Micah Peavy left the program for the transfer portal recently after the departure of head coach Chris Beard.
Wing Jaylon Tyson, formerly Tech’s only signee for 2021, also renounced his intention to come to Tech, so that he could follow coach Beard to Texas.
McClung will look to be the fourth Red Raider drafted into the NBA in four years, following in the footsteps of Zhaire Smith (2018), Jarrett Culver (2019) and Jahmi’us Ramsey (2020).
