Red Raider guard Mac McClung will forego his remaining college eligibility and enter his name into the 2021 NBA Draft, he announced on his Twitter Monday.
McClung will test the professional waters this summer after a three-year college career where he spent two seasons with the Georgetown Hoyas and one with the Red Raiders.
In 29 starts for Tech, McClung averaged 15.5 points per game, 2.7 rebounds per game and 2.1 assists per game, according to Tech Athletics.
Across his entire collegiate career, he averaged 14.7 points per game, 2.8 rebounds per game and 2.2 assists per game in 79 career games. McClung started played in 79 total games and started in all but one game.
McClung’s departure will leave a big role to fill for new head coach Mark Adams and his staff, as he was the team’s leading scorer and the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year this past season.
The 2021 NBA Draft will take place July 29.
