The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce hosted the Wreck ‘Em Tech Athletics Breakfast today at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center at 7 a.m. Gabe Vitela, Lubbock Chamber Chairman, introduced the event with the welcome message, invocation, and the pledge of allegiance. The national anthem was sung by Tech student Gabriel D. Hernandez who is a vocal performance major.
Senior Associate Athletics Director Robert Giovannetti and Dan Pope, the City of Lubbock Mayor, both introduced the breakfast to kick off the morning.
Giovannetti led the breakfast by allowing the audience to ask questions via text message during the featured discussion. Throughout the event, listeners would direct their questions to Giovannetti, and he would disperse them among the guest speakers to answer.
Tech Athletics Director Kirby Hocutt discussed his thoughts and opinions on the upcoming fall season and what it’s been like for the athletes and coaches during this time.
“I’ll tell you that you can’t always believe everything that you read, because the coaches are having great impressions and great impact on the lives of our student-athletes,” Hocutt said. “That’s more important than anything that we’ll see on the scoreboard on a given Saturday or Tuesday night,”
One of the questions that came through the text line to Giovannetti, asking Matt Wells, Texas Tech Football Head Coach what has been one of his biggest challenges dealing with the pandemic and everything else, including his first game in nine days?
“I don’t know another way to describe it other than having everything set when you leave the office late at night,” Wells said. “You got who’s gonna be able to practice and play, and the very next morning everything can change on you,” stated Wells.
With the new addition to the Lady Raiders, Krista Gerlich, the women’s basketball head coach, shared her experiences so far as she has just returned to Lubbock and is reuniting with the Red Raider community again.
“So far it has been incredible,” Gerlich said. “I’m super excited about being here, it has been very challenging as I knew it would be, but I’m excited about those challenges and ready to just continue to untangle one by one and step by step.”
Tony Bradford, a football player was asked by Giovannetti how he has been adjusting to the fall semester while being involved in the athletic program.
“Classes are going OK, I’m not a big fan of online, there are lectures on Zoom, other than that it’s just one of those things I’m trying to adjust to,” Bradford said.
Bradford continued and shared his thoughts for this football this fall and what he is excited to see happen so far.
“I don’t know what it is about KP and Coach Wells, but they know how to recruit,” said Bradford. “The guys they have brought in are awesome.”
Wells shared how the program has been coming along so far and how he is excited about the future and what will come.
“I feel very strongly about where we are. I feel good about our running backs, and we’ve added some young talent that we’re gonna see play over a lot early in the year,” Wells said.
Hocutt shared some of the thought processes on the decision making and what went on with the league when deciding if Tech was gonna play this fall.
“President (Lawrence) Schovanec can answer this question a lot better than I can because ultimately it was the president’s decision," Hocutt said. "I can tell you we are so thankful to have President Schovanec leading us but also as a leader within the Big 12. I admired our presidents because they were patient,”
“The whole plan was, could we get to fall camp? Once we got to fall camp, how could we manage that? We got there, we’re there now and the next step is getting to kick-off next Saturday. There is gonna be bumps in the road, but we have good plans in place, and we have good protocols in place.”
Pope proceeded to close the breakfast and shared his personal thoughts on Wells, Gerlich, and the Red Raider community.
“He is the kind of guy we want leading our Red Raiders, he cares about those men a lot more than just what they do these upcoming Saturdays in the fall, that’s important, and Krista is gonna be the same way, we’re so glad that Krista is here and what she’s gonna do,” Pope said.
“You know, it’s a great time to be a Red Raider, regardless of where we are in the pandemic, I would not want to be anyplace else than Lubbock, Texas,” Pope said.
