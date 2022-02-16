After holding a 21-26 record last season and winning only three conference games, Texas Tech’s softball team kicked off its 2022 season at the Houston Invitational on Feb. 11-13, going 3-1 by the end of the weekend.
This year’s roster has 13 new faces and 11 returners, according to Texas Tech Athletics. Among the returners are sophomore infielders Riley Love and Arriana Villa who played key roles for the Red Raiders last season.
Love started 42 out of Tech’s 47 games at shortstop and committed only two errors all season, according to Tech Athletics. Villa ranked second on the team in RBI with 16, and fourth with a batting average of .235 and 24 hits.
Both players were named to the All-Big 12 Freshman Team in 2021, according to Tech Athletics.
Love and Villa both started all four games at the Houston Invitation. Love was hit by a pitch in her first at-bat of the season, but did not record a hit in eight more at-bats in the invitational.
Villa appeared at the plate 11 times and recorded two hits during the first game, one being a home run, according to Tech Athletics.
A unanimous pick for the freshman All-Big 12 award last season, Love said she has dreamed of an honor like this since she was a little girl.
“I remember as a little girl, my goal in life, when I was like 8 years old, was to start on a (Division 1) softball team,” Love said. “I remember when (Tech head coach Sami Ward) called me saying I made the Big 12 team, I was at a restaurant with my friends and I literally cried in the bathroom. Eight-year-old me would look back and be like ‘no way.’”
The two athletes were recognized for their achievements in the classroom and named to the Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team, according to Tech Athletics.
Villa said this award came as a surprise to her because of her struggles with dyslexia.
“I have dyslexia, so when I saw that I was on the rookie team for that, I was probably more excited for that award than I was for the softball award,” Villa said. “Probably nobody saw that in me, other than probably my parents. When I do graduate I’ll be my first family college graduate, and so that was something I was really excited for.”
In a recent interview, the players said being named recipients of both of these awards as freshmen has boosted their confidence going into the 2022 season. Love said this proves they can compete with anyone they may come across.
“I think it shows that, cause we come in as freshmen, sophomores and underclassmen, like, I think those two awards boost our confidence in showing, like, you know we can play at this level,” Love said. “We can play with all these girls and all these All-Americans, whoever they are, we’re there and we can play with them.”
While Love and Villa exceed expectations on the field, head coach Sami Ward said the pair make great leaders off the field as well.
“I think both of them have really strong mentalities,” Ward said. “They are both extremely competitive, they have a growth mindset, they want to get better every single day and they want to work. They can have true four-year careers here, just kind of setting that standard for everyone and, you know, setting a lead and setting a pace for everyone else.”
With the start of their sophomore season having just begun, Villa said the team’s goals run deeper than winning a national championship.
“For the team, win a world series, win our conference, but also go out there and dominate ... ,” Villa said. “Just go out there, have fun and ball out. I think this team is trying to find who we are, and I think once we start playing we’ll find that and get in that groove and hopefully we just ride it out.”
