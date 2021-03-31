Texas Tech head basketball coach Chris Beard has been at the forefront of nationwide coaching talks following the Red Raiders’ departure from March Madness.
The news comes after conference rival, Texas, parted ways with its former head coach, Shaka Smart, and some believe Beard will fill the vacancy in Austin.
According to Stadium analyst Jeff Goodman, Beard would be a solid hire for the Longhorns, he said, and the two sides are said to have been in talks.
Under Beard, Tech basketball has seen heights they have never seen before, going to the NCAA Tournament Championships in 2019 and winning a school-record of 31 games on the way, according to Tech Athletics.
Beard has been at Tech since 2016, accumulating a 112-55 record at the helm, and a contract in 2019 was put in place to keep him there for a long time, according to Tech Athletics. He signed a six-year deal to be held through the 2024-25 season that sees him earning $4.575 million annually. Only three coaches in the country make more.
But no word has been released on Beard’s future by either Tech, Beard or Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt as of March 31.
But while talks are stalled, and the air is rampant with rumors, Lubbockites are doing everything in their power to keep their AP National Coach of the Year in West Texas.
Mallory Robbins, the owner of Evie Mae’s Barbecue, located at 217 US-62, Wolfforth, said Beard often brings the team to the restaurant.
“He means so much to us and the community, so we just wanted to do something to show him how much he means to Lubbock,” Robbins said. “We know one post from us won’t make him stay or leave, but we felt it was right.”
Robbins and Evie Mae’s are one of a growing chain of small businesses around Lubbock that have offered free services to Beard, and the offers are not shallow, either.
On Sunday, Evie Mae’s BBQ posted on the restaurant’s Twitter that Beard would get barbecue, beer and wings for the rest of his life if he stayed in Lubbock.
But the offers among all parties did not hold the same core.
Eric Washington, the managing partner at Two Docs Brewing, located at 502 Texas Ave., participated in offering services but had a broader outlook on the situation.
“Communities kind of come together and all these other businesses have done similar things,” he said.
Which in turn showcased how much love and support Beard has garnered throughout his five-year stint at Tech.
Support that trickles from Beard all the way to the university itself.
“We just wanted to kind of show our gratitude,” Washington said. “And show how serious we were about holding these days and loving this university. All of our owners are Tech alumni and pretty, pretty crazy fans of all sports at Tech.”
Two Docs Brewing offered Beard free beer for life as long as he stays, according to a Facebook post from the company’s page.
The trend had a looming domino effect, with one company starting it, and the rest following suit.
Little by little, businesses around Lubbock were turning to social media to extend their gratitude and deals to Beard. It started with restaurants, but within hours, every corner of the service industry was struck.
Flatland Carpet Cleaning threw one of the first punches for non-eateries.
Partial owner, Ryland Thomas, said his business partner’s wife, who runs the company’s social media, saw Beef-O-Brady’s do it, and thought her customers would respond well; and that they did.
“Our customers just responded like crazy,” Thomas said. “And so that’s, that’s kind of what sparked it.”
They offered Beard free carpet cleanings for life, he said. A response to Beard’s relentlessness and desire on the court that has led Tech’s basketball program to recent success.
Beard’s name, however, is not only household in Lubbock.
All the way over in Wisconsin, his name lingers as well.
“We lived in Wisconsin; in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and people knew about him while we were over there.” Destiny Adams, partial owner of Tumbleweed and Sage Coffeehouse, said.
Adams said even in Milwaukee, she experienced Red Raider fans at bars and was able to meet alumni.
But once settled down in Lubbock, Adams has a chance to thank Beard from the hands of her own craft - offering free pastries and coffee, she said.
“Obviously, we can’t donate too much as alumni, but I can make coffee.” Adams said. “As a small business owner, that’s the least we can do for a Lubbock icon like Chris Beard.”
Over 20 businesses have showed their support for Beard and backed his decision to stay at the head of Tech basketball. But ultimately, the decision will come down to only Beard himself.
