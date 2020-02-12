As the 2020 Texas Tech baseball season approaches, the team has seen several changes compared to last year’s College World Series team.
One major change is the absence of the Red Raiders’ top three offensive players. Last year, Cameron Warren, Josh Jung and Gabe Holt played their last season at Tech as they were selected in the 2019 MLB Draft. One of the main reasons the three went pro was their consistency at the plate.
Warren led the Red Raiders in almost every offensive category, recording a team-high .355 batting average, 86 hits, 79 RBI and 18 home runs, according to Tech Athletics. His RBI total led the Big 12 as he also ranked second in the conference in batting average and home runs. Jung ranked second on the team with a .343 batting average, 58 RBI and 15 home runs while leading the team with 23 doubles. Holt was the Red Raiders’ leadoff hitter for both of his seasons at Tech. Last year, Holt led the team with 28 steals and ranked second with 83 hits.
Along with their absence on the offensive end, the Red Raiders will look to replace the trio at first base, third base and right field defensively. As the season nears, head coach Tim Tadlock said there are no official starters and several players are capable of filling the spots.
With a new season, Tadlock said several returners have practiced playing different positions.
“We like to ask these guys to be baseball players and they’ll play a few places,” Tadlock said. “You’re really just trying to be as complete as you can when you move guys around.”
To fill Jung’s role at third base, Tadlock said junior Dylan Neuse is in the running to play the position after spending last season in center field. Juniors Parker Kelly and Easton Murrell could also be seen at third as they each earned a few starts last year. Josh Jung’s younger brother Jace Jung is also capable of filling the role, Tadlock said.
Last season’s team never had a true starter at shortstop, resulting in Josh Jung starting the end of the season at the position. This season, Tadlock said freshmen Cal Conley and Jared Cushing have a good shot at playing the position.
At second base, senior Brian Klein is expected to keep his starting spot. Although Klein has been at second base since his freshman season, Tadlock said Jace Jung has shown he is capable of playing the position as well.
To fill Warren’s spot at first base after he started 65 of his 66 games playing at the position, Tadlock said there are several players. He said he would like to see sophomore Cole Stilwell or redshirt freshman T.J. Rumfield start at first. Freshman Nate Rombach could also have a chance at playing first when he is not behind home plate.
Rombach and junior Braxton Fulford are the two Red Raiders who are expected to start at catcher. Behind Fulford and Rombach, Tadlock said freshman Bo Willis and Stilwell could also play behind the plate if needed.
Regarding the outfielders, Tadlock said the spots consist of relatively the same guys who played last season. Junior Cody Masters along with sophomores Dru Baker and Tanner O’Tremba are competing for left and right field, Tadlock said. If Neuse is not at third base, he would be in the running for center field. Sophomore Max Marusak will play in either center or right field. Tadlock said freshman Dillon Carter and junior Kurt Wilson are good defensive guys who could also be seen in the outfield. Tadlock said the team is trying to transition Murrell to play in the outfield since his batting is up to par for the Big 12.
With Tech opening its 2020 season at 1 p.m. against Houston Baptist, 14 student-athletes will make their Red Raider debut at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.
