Texas Tech junior runner Lexye Price has worked her way up the ranks not only at Tech, but in the athletic realm as a whole. On Feb. 13, Pryce ran a top-10 time in school history in the 600y for the second time, her accolade came at the front end of an otherwise winding athletics career.
Price began in high school with no intentions of pursuing track. In fact, soccer was her main sport.
“Soccer was my first love,” Price said. “In high school, I never really planned on running track in college.”
Price hails from Grace Community School in Tyler, about 450 miles from Lubbock.
While in high school, although prioritizing soccer, track and field was always under her nose. She remained on the two-sport trail for the bulk of her high school career, with success in each respective tenure.
In fact, Price qualified for state in at least three events every year in regard to track for her high school, according to Tech Athletics. As a sophomore, silver in the 200m, as a junior, bronze in a flurry of events including the 100m, 200m and 4x400. But it was all building up to a strong senior year outing.
In her final year at Grace Community School, Price won the state title in the 200m and 400m, according to Tech Athletics. She still holds her school record for those times.
But her success on the pitch rivaled her track success. Price was a three-time All-State honoree, and her school also won a state championship with her help, according to Tech Athletics. Price continued to win Grace Community Female Athlete of the Year back-to-back her junior and senior year.
A decorated and successful path out of high school led to a clean slate at the collegiate ranks, especially after dropping her core sport of soccer.
“I had to drive like two hours to practice, about three times a week. It kind of burned me out,” Price said. “I just kind of realized, maybe this isn’t where the lord wants me.”
Her high school coach Steve Parsons aided the transition for Price’s bright future. Parsons reached out to Tech track and field head coach Wes Kittley, she said. And despite not having many openings available, Kittley brought Price into Tech’s program.
Price, however, had her eye on Tech even before Kittley answered the call; before she even considered pursuing sports at the collegiate level, either. She has strong roots to the West Texas based university.
“My dad and my uncle went here, and my aunt,” Price said. “I had decided I was going to Tech by the end of my junior year, so I was going here whether they wanted me to run or not.”
Once in Lubbock, though, Price’s journey had just begun.
Joining one of the most successful track and field programs in the nation is no easy feat, and for Price, she had to earn her shine as a walk-on athlete. This essentially means Price joined Tech without being recruited beforehand, and she was not granted a scholarship to participate, either.
“Mentally, just because coming in I came in as a walk on so I was a little nervous that I wouldn’t be good enough just because they didn’t recruit me,” she said.
But Price took on the challenge, and opened the eyes of the track and field program, Kittley and the Big 12.
“To see her come in here and to go to work and get a scholarship and just improve and improve and improve … I’m really proud of that,” Kittley said.
Price was awarded a scholarship, but was not complacent, running at six meets her first year at Tech, beginning with a third-place finish in the 600y at the annual Corky Classic, according to Tech Athletics. Further down the road, Price finished in sixth at the Big 12 Championships.
“I definitely think making it to Big 12 my freshman year, that was a huge point for me,” Price said. “I never even thought I’d be running in meets. I thought I’d maybe be sitting on the bench, you know, but they put me in there and I got to make Big 12 and that was a huge moment for me.”
Price’s development continued, and her demeanor and successes both on and off the track rippled throughout the program.
She was brought to the forefront by Kittley, whose visions of the program as a whole were put on display by Price.
“We take so much pride in developing our kids,” Kittley said. “She’s really just the, I call it the spitting image of my program and what I’ve wanted.”
Climbing the ranks from a walk-on athlete to being enshrined in the Tech record books is monumental for Price, Kittley and the university.
With successes come confidence, and Price’s is growing meet by meet. But for the Tyler native, its still all about enjoying yourself at the end of the day.
“Once you get that confidence in yourself, everything after that is just fun and that’s what we’re out here to be doing.” Price said.
Breaking her own 600y personal record was the climax following a flurry of finishes she came up short in.
But in the losses came learning experiences, and she has grown from them all, she said.
“I felt really strong when I was running. Honestly, I just had fun with it today and that was a big difference from past races … Just enjoying the race and going out there and giving it my all,” Price said.
Price clocked 1:20.97 in the 600y, tallying a top-10 finish in Tech history, according to Tech Athletics. This resulted in a second overall finish on the event. She is now on the Tech leaderboards with the seventh and 10th fastest 600y times ever.
“To see her be more aggressive running today it’s the best I’ve ever seen her … I saw her running with confidence.” Kittley said in a news conference following Price’s event.
Price said her combination of strength gain in the weight room and her newfound confidence has been the foundation of her recent success, but her eyes are still on a bigger prize.
“I really feel like the chances are good of hopefully getting in the top five,” Price said about being All Big 12. “Its going to be competitive.”
Price and the Red Raiders will now look forward to their biggest competition of the year so far at the Big 12 Championships beginning Feb. 26.
