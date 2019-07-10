Texas Tech basketball’s Director of Player Development, Max Lefevre, earned a job in the NBA as the Head Video Coordinator and Player Development Associate with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
“Thank you to all the players and coaches I had a chance to work with at Texas Tech,” Lefevre said on Twitter. “A special thank you to Coach Beard. The last six years I had a chance to work for the best in the business. What a blessing. Thank you for believing in me back in D2.”
Lefevre worked with Tech’s head coach Chris Beard at Angelo State, Little Rock and Tech over the past six years, helping the programs combine for a 153-51 record, according to Tech Athletics. In his three years with the Red Raiders, Lefevre witnessed history as Tech made it to the NCAA National Championship Final and winning the program’s first Big 12 regular-season championship.
“Working for Chris Beard was a blessing,” Lefevre said, according to the release. “I got a chance to learn from the best. He believed in me and gave me a chance back in Division II. I soon realized he was special. Every stop along the way was different, but he stayed the same. Success hasn’t changed him at all. Coach Beard made me a better coach, but also a better person. I consider him a mentor, not just in coaching, but in life as well. I’m extremely grateful to have worked with him and to call him a friend.”
In two seasons with Beard at Angelo State, Lefevre helped coach the Rams to a 47-15 record, as well as leading them to the NCAA Division II Sweet 16 in 2015, according to the release. Lefevre then joined Beard at Little Rock where his coaching helped the Trojans go 30-5, win the Sun Belt Conference Championship and earn a bid in the NCAA Tournament. After a year at Little Rock, Beard and Lefevre moved to Lubbock to coach the Red Raiders. While with the program, Tech made its program’s first NCAA Elite Eight in 2018 as well as the first regular-season championship and national championship final last season.
“I’ve been really fortunate in my career to work for and with a lot of elite people, but I put Max (Lefevre) at the top of that list,” Beard said, according to the release. “ Going from a graduate assistant at Angelo State to video work at Little Rock and then player development at Texas Tech, he is simply one of the best guys I’ve ever worked with. He has a special ability to relate to players where they gravitate to him and trust him. His work ethic is second to none.”
Before working with Beard at Angelo State, Lefevre worked for one of the best grassroots basketball organizations in the country, MOKAN Basketball in Kansas City, according to the release. He worked with the youth elite teams across the country and helped create a youth coaching developmental program. Along with the program, Lefevre organized the KC Classic, Hardwood Classic, Nike Pre-Draft Camp and many other high school camps.
“I’ve known for a long time that Max’s (Lefevre) dream was to get to the NVA so I am really excited for him to reach his goals by working his way up through our programs,” Beard said, according to the release. “Max (Lefevre) impacts winning. It doesn’t matter what role he’s in, he’s going to help that program win. I’ve seen it firsthand since the first day I talked with him. He gets it and understands that basketball is about the players and he works every day to help guys achieve their goals and win.”
Lefevre will see a friendly face as he joins the Timberwolves’ staff as the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Jarrett Culver, was a former Red Raider who helped Tech make its deepest run in the NCAA Tournament in program history last season.
