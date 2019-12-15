The Texas Tech women’s basketball team won its seventh game in a row, taking a 59-51 victory over Houston Baptist University in United Supermarkets Arena on Sunday.
The starting lineup for the Lady Raiders remained the same with freshman guard Alexis Tucker, sophomore guard Chrislyn Carr, junior guard Sydney Goodson, junior guard Jo'Nah Johnson and senior forward Brittany Brewer.
The Lady Raiders came out of the gates in a bit of a slump offensively, as it took them almost three minutes to get the lid off the basket. Carr sparked the offense with a three-pointer to get the Lady Raiders going.
This led to a very back-and-forth quarter for both teams, as there were three lead changes during the quarter, and no team gained more than a six-point advantage.
Tucker scored a pair of layups which gave the Lady Raiders a four-point lead heading into the second quarter of the close game.
To start the second period, Tucker and Carr combined for a layup and a three-pointer to give the Lady Raiders their largest lead of the game, 25-18. Despite the offensive output from Tech, Houston Baptist would not go away, continuing to claw back within striking distance throughout the second. The offense again ran through Brewer in the post, which the Lady Huskies sent numerous double teams to force other people to score. Tech’s newly acquired UCONN transfer, Lexi Gordon, responded in her first game of the season by scoring six points early on.
Early problems for the Lady Raiders stemmed from turnovers, which the Lady Huskies capitalized on. Houston Baptist accumulated almost half of their points off of turnovers going into the half.
Around halfway through the second quarter, the Lady Raiders went on a four-minute scoring drought where they shot 0-6. Tucker ended the scoring drought, and also put herself in double figures right before halftime.
Although Tech's offense was a bit spotty, its defense held Houston Baptist to 0-10 from beyond the arc before halftime. The Lady Raiders also forced six turnovers in the first half.
The half ended on a stop by the Lady Raiders, and they went to the locker room with a 25-32 lead.
The third quarter began with another cold spell for both teams. With over three minutes played in the second half, only one field goal had been made between each team. Brewer began the scoring for the Lady Raiders with an offensive board and a putback layup.
Their lack of offense in the third quarter allowed Houston Baptist to cut it down to a one-possession game with four minutes remaining. From deep, the Lady Raiders, through this point, were shooting 3-17 from beyond the arc. They continued to struggle shooting throughout the game, as they finished 8-30 from deep.
Andrayah Adams scored over half of their points early in the quarter, and then Johnson followed with her first points of the game to give them a three-point lead nearing the end of the third quarter.
Neither team scored for the remaining minutes of the quarter and went into the final period with Tech leading 42-39.
The final period of the game was initiated by a 5-0 burst by the Lady Raiders, which gave them their largest lead of the game. Conversely, this was followed by a scoring drought of two minutes which allowed the game to get within three points once again.
Passing once again for the Lady Raiders was the focal point of their offense, as they ended with 19 assists on 23 made shots.
Every time the Lady Huskies got within striking distance, the Lady Raiders found a way to stretch their lead back out. Houston Baptist in the second half tied the game up twice, but never regained the lead.
Carr propelled the late-game scoring for the Lady Raiders as she hit a pair of threes to give their team the largest lead of the game with a little over a minute left. She also scored eight of the Lady Raiders’ 17 points in the fourth quarter.
Defensively, Brewer continued to anchor the defense with five blocks on the game. As a unit, Tech held the Lady Huskies to one made a field goal in their last seven attempts to finish the game.
As a result, the Lady Raiders defeated Houston Baptist and improved to 7-0 for just the sixth time in program history.
