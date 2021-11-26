The Texas Tech women’s basketball team defeated Ball State 70-67 at 4 p.m. on Friday Nov. 26 during their first matchup of the Van Chancellor Classic in Katy, Texas .
The Lady Raiders remain undefeated this season, holding a record of 5-0.
This was the second game in a row that senior guard Vivian Gray was unable to participate due to an ankle injury that occurred in the match against Lamar.
In the first period against Ball State, the Lady Raiders held a 15-9 lead.
Senior forward Taylah Thomas led the team in the first quarter, scoring seven points and completing six rebounds. In the matchup against Texas State, Thomas recorded her second double-double of the season.
The Lady Raiders outscored the Cardinals 20-17 in the second quarter, finishing the half with a 35-26 lead.
Ball State junior guard Ella Puiggros went 4-7 from the three-point line in the second period, scoring 14 of the team’s 26 points.
By halftime, Thomas continued to lead the Lady Raiders with 12 points, shooting nearly perfect by going 5-6 in field goals.
It was in the third quarter that Ball State acquired their first lead of the game.
The Cardinals outscored the Lady Raiders 24-13 in the third period and held a 50-48 lead by the end of it.
Thomas scored four points and made four rebounds, resulting in her completing her third double-double of the season with 16 points and 10 rebounds to end the third quarter.
The two teams went back and forth throughout the fourth quarter, fighting for the lead as the clock ticked down.
At the end of regulation, the Lady Raiders pulled off the 70-67 victory.
Thomas led with 18 points and 17 rebounds, followed close behind by senior guard Lexy Hightower who scored 15.
The Lady Raiders will play tomorrow against Old Dominion at 1:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.