The Texas Tech women’s basketball team won on the road against Texas Christian, taking an 80-76 victory at Schollmaier Arena on Wednesday.
The Lady Raiders’ starting lineup changed, as Jo’Nah Johnson was inserted for Alexis Tucker. The rest of the lineup remained the same, as Johnson started alongside Junior guard Lexi Gordon, sophomore guard Chrislyn Carr, junior guard Sydney Goodson, and senior forward Brittany Brewer.
The game started out relatively slow, as no team scored until over a minute into the action. Offensively, the game started after a TCU three-pointer, followed by a Johnson three-pointer to level the teams at three-points apiece. Johnson remained consistent throughout the night, as she had a team-high 20-point performance.
While both teams exchanged opportunities to score, the collective defense on both ends made both the Lady Raiders and Lady Horned Frogs struggle to score efficiently. Around halfway through the first quarter, both teams hovered around 30 percent from the field and 20 percent from beyond the arc.
TCU gained their biggest lead shortly after with a three-pointer from Jaycee Bradley. On the other hand, Tech seemed to rely heavily on the three-point shot, despite not hitting very much.
Brewer tried to force the issue on the interior, and with success drew the foul and converted on a free throw to get the Lady Raiders out of their offensive slump. She, however, found herself in early foul trouble, and because of that was subbed out of the match early.
Gordon picked up the offensive slack with a drive and floater to get the Lady Raiders within two points. Goodson followed with a pair of free throws to give them their first lead of the game.
Carr also got on the board with a three-pointer, which topped an 8-0 run for the Lady Raiders.
Tech remained aggressive, and found themselves at the line a lot throughout the first quarter, as they visited the line nine times, and converted on six of their attempts. They finished the quarter on more free throws, as they held onto an 18-16 lead going into the second period.
The second quarter began much more efficiently for the Lady Raiders. A tough finish by Tucker and a three-pointer by Goodson gave Tech its largest lead of the game up until a few minutes into the second quarter. Their reliance on the three-point shot faded away, however, as they became more aggressive as the game went on.
Lady Raider coach Marlene Stollings credited her team's aggressive play as one of the keys to the game. She continued saying TCU threw a lot of defenses against them and the Lady Raiders adjusted well.
Carr, however, was the exception, as she was efficient beyond the arc. Carr went three-straight possessions nailing three straight jump shots. Another layup from Lexi Gordon pushed the Texas Tech lead to 14 with 3:53 left in the half.
Johnson, who played in her first game since returning from injury, remained aggressive on the offensive end with a pair of layups, the second while being fouled. This gave Tech a 15-point lead nearing halftime.
A TCU trip to the free-throw line cut the lead to 14, but Tech dominated on both ends and outscored TCU 26-14 in the second quarter. Ultimately, they went into halftime with a 44-30 advantage.
To start the third quarter, Gordon made a layup to spark the Lady Raider offense coming out of halftime. She also energized her team with a plethora of rebounds. Gordon finished the game with 15 boards to go along with her 15 points.
TCU, in hopes to close the gap a bit, applied some full-court pressure. Tech turned the ball over. They capitalized on the momentum and quickly sprung out on a 6-0 run. A timeout by Tech was taken in hopes to stall the Lady Horned Frogs’ growing confidence.
The run went on for a bit more, but the Tech lid was taken off of the basket by Gordon.
Although they broke the pressure, Tech still had a stretch of offensive struggles and could not get a stop on defense. TCU capitalized and came back to tie the game up 50-50 with 3-minutes left in the third quarter. At that time, TCU had outscored Tech 20-7 in the third.
A pair of baskets from the Lady Horned Frogs gave them a one-point advantage, however, Johnson spurred the Tech scoring with a three-pointer to give them the lead once again.
A lot of lead changes eventually led to a Gordon buzzer-beater to cap off the third quarter, as the Lady Raiders held on to a 60-56 lead. The final quarter of play still began with several lead changes. A pair of TCU baskets tied the game up once again. The Lady Horned Frogs’ Lauren Heard was the focal point of their offense, as she finished the match with a game-high 26 points.
After a few minutes of the game being equal, a cross-court pass from Johnson to Goodson resulted in a three-pointer to give Texas Tech a 69-66 lead with 4-minutes left in the game.
Both teams traded even more baskets, and TCU applied another trap defense, which the Lady Raiders broke to get into their half-court set. A three-pointer by Carr gave the Lady Raiders a 4-point lead with just under a minute left in regulation.
TCU replied with another three-pointer to cut the Lady Raider lead to just one.
A perfect 6-6 free throw stretch, and a couple of major stops down to the final seconds of the game allowed Texas Tech to defeat TCU.
The Lady Raiders resume their conference play at United Supermarkets Arena on Saturday at 3 against Kansas State.
