On Wednesday Jan 5, the Lady Raider basketball team upset No. 9 Texas by a score of 74-61.
The win was head coach Krista Gerlich’s second over the Longhorn’s during her tenure in Lubbock, according to Tech Athletics.
The Lady Raiders moved to 8-5 overall and to 1-1 in Big 12 conference play, according to Tech Athletics.
Senior guard Vivian Gray led the Lady Raiders with 23 points on the night. Gray also recorded seven rebounds, two blocks and three steals in her 37 minutes on the floor.
Tech led for 38:20 of the game and out rebounded the Longhorns 44-33. Texas’ last lead came in the first quarter at 4-2.
The Lady Raiders ended the first quarter with an 18-11 lead with the help of 10 points from junior guard Bre’Amber Scott.
Scott finished the night with 21 points and went 2-3 from three-point range.
Tech took a 34-30 lead into the half as Lady Raiders shot 70 percent from the field in the second quarter. Texas was 4-7 from three-point range in the quarter.
In the third quarter, the Lady Raiders scored 21 points on 15 free throws while out rebounding the Longhorns 15-11.
Tech entered the fourth with a 13-point lead after the Longhorns were 0-8 from three-point range in the third quarter.
The Lady Raiders were clinical in the fourth quarter as they were 12-13 from the free throw line and left Austin with a 74-61 win.
Tech shot 77.3 percent from the free throw line with 44 attempts.
Tech’s win in Austin was the first since Jan. 16, 2013, and only the second win over the Longhorns since 2014.
The Lady Raiders will continue their Big 12 campaign against Oklahoma State at the United Supermarkets Arena on Saturday Jan. 8.
