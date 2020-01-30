The Texas Tech women’s tennis team is set to play Ole Miss and Mississippi State in Oxford, Mississippi on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
Tech came up short in its season opener to LSU and came back with a 4-1 win against Iowa, according to the release. The Lady Raiders have one of the youngest line-ups in the country.
The Lady Raiders' first opponent, Ole Miss, began its spring season Jan. 20 and has gone 3-1 this year, according to Ole Miss athletics. The Lady Rebels lost to No. 15 Michigan 2-4 and bounced back with a 4-0 win over Utah.
Mississippi State's women's tennis team has gone 4-1 and won the Kansas State matches Sunday, according to the release. Mississippi State’s Emma Antonaki is ranked No. 84 overall and contains two top-50 doubles teams.
The Lady Raiders will take on Ole Miss at 1 p.m. on Friday as they will follow at noon to play Mississippi State.
