The Texas Tech women’s basketball team will play its final game of conference play on the road against Oklahoma at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
After a rough loss at the hands of West Virginia, the Lady Raiders fell to 6-11 in conference play and 17-11 overall. They currently sit at the seventh spot of the Big 12 conference going into the game. Oklahoma has not had the most promising conference performances either, two spots below Tech with a 5-12 conference record and 12-17 record overall.
Despite their record, the Lady Sooners have one of the best scoring offenses in the Big 12. They rank third in field goal percentage, second in three-point percentage and three-pointers made, per NCAA Statistics. The defensive side of the ball is what hurts Oklahoma, ranking at the bottom half of almost all defensive categories.
Oklahoma’s high-powered offense is led by sophomore guard Taylor Robertson, who is the third-leading scorer in the conference with 19.07 points per game. Robertson has the absolute green light from deep, she has 59 more threes made than the next-highest player in the conference. She has had three 30-point games this season and is the heart and soul of the Sooner offense, as she averages more minutes than anyone else per game in the Big 12.
When Tech last matched up against Oklahoma, the Lady Raiders prevailed in overtime after a 29-point performance from junior guard Andrayah Adams and a 24-point outing from sophomore guard Chrislyn Carr. Tech has won its last three matches against Oklahoma and looks to make it a fourth this weekend.
In her last stretch of games as a Lady Raider, senior forward Brittany Brewer is averaging 16.5 points against conference opponents to make her the sixth-highest scorer in the Big 12, according to NCAA Statistics. Brewer also averages a double-double on the season while ranking second in the nation in blocks. Her prowess on both sides of the ball fuels her Tech team and keeps them in a number of close games.
The vocal and ball-dominant leader of the Tech offense, sophomore guard Chrislyn Carr, has proven to be an integral part of getting the team in its half-court sets and making the offense as fluid as possible. Her performance and confidence have risen as the season have progressed and she is vital to Tech’s success. Carr can also fill up the stat sheet, ranking third in the conference in total assists and sixteenth in scoring, according to NCAA Statistics.
As a team with the second-highest scoring offense and scoring margin in the conference, the Lady Raiders will look to win a battle on Saturday between two offensive-minded programs.
Both teams are hoping to head into the postseason with a bit of momentum as their regular season play ends against each other.
