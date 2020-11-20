Texas Tech women’s basketball and Florida A&M were scheduled to tip off at United Supermarkets Arena at 2 p.m. on Nov. 28. Now, the game has been rescheduled with a new opponent in Houston Baptist.
The game will still take place at United Supermarkets Arena at 2 p.m.
Tech has hosted Houston Baptist as part of its non-conference slate the past two years and has beaten them on both occasions.
