The Lady Raiders opened perhaps their most complete session of basketball on Saturday against Kansas.
In a come back effort, Tech women’s basketball won 99-98 at home.
A flurry of efficient scoring gave them steady offense through the majority of the first half.
Gordon, Jackson and Gray all had 8 points halfway through the second quarter to fuel a five-point Lady Raider lead on the back on an 8-0 run.
But as well as the offense was playing, their defense stood strong as well, holding the Lady Jayhawks to sub-50 percent shooting out of the gates from the field.
What kept Kansas in contention was their solid shooting from beyond the arc; they had a higher three-point percentage than any other shooting category in the early stages, knocking through five threes at the one-minute mark of the second quarter.
It was an offensive battle between two teams, and whichever made the final punch would go on to win the game.
Tech was also excelling in a facet of the game Lady Raider head coach Krista Gerlich emphasized for weeks: sharing the ball.
At the half, the Lady Raiders had eight players in the scoring column, while also having 10 assists on 16 made field goals.
As their consistency matched their scoring efficiency, the Lady Raiders held firm control at the break, leading 42-39.
The second half was a complete turnaround from the first, with neither team scoring for several minutes into the third frame.
Gray, however, jumpstarted Tech’s scoring with an easy layup on the inside.
The Lady Raiders began struggling to take care of the ball, having more turnovers than made shots in the third quarter; Kansas then took advantage, shooting to their first lead since early in the second quarter off a Tech turnover.
Gray remained willing Tech forward with 19 points halfway through the third quarter, though, as the teams were knotted up at the same timestamp.
Kansas began to match energy with Tech in a game that was once again ramping up offensively.
Nearing the end of the third, the Lady Jayhawks had three scorers with 14 points.
They went on to outscore the Lady Raiders in the third frame to take a five-point lead heading into the fourth.
Kansas forward Holly Kersgieter was leading the charge all night long. She had 24 points to begin the fourth and was the core of an efficient Lady Jayhawk offense.
However, the Lady Raiders’ team-based attack was starting to fuel up.
Junior guard Bryn Gerlich hit a huge three for Tech on the front-end of the fourth quarter to bring them within four of Kansas.
Hitting their last three field goals, though, the Lady Jayhawks opened their largest lead of the game over Tech until Gerlich hit her second three pointer in-a-row.
The back-and-forth matchup went down to the wire, and the Lady Raiders’ comeback was even with Kansas when Gray finished a layup to bring the game even at 86 apiece.
Kansas immediately replied with a three of their own for a three-point lead with under one minute remaining.
Gordon replied with a three of her own to tie the game once again.
Both teams stopped each other at the end of regulation as the Lady Raiders and Lady Jayhawks headed to overtime.
The Lady Raiders began the overtime period with a seven point surge courtesy of Murray, Gordon and Gray to give them a bit of separation with just under four minutes remaining.
With just under one minute to go, the Lady Jayhawks put together a run to come within one of Tech with just under 10 seconds remaining.
On the final possession of the game, it came down to Tech getting a stop; and they did just that.
Gerlich slid her feet, cut off the Kansas attacker and forced a jump ball to regain possession.
The Lady Raiders held the ball following and won the contest.
Takeaways:
Vivian Gray had a dominant scoring performance, finishing with 38 points on the afternoon, a career high, to fuel Tech. Lexi Gordon added 14 and Gerlich trailed with a career-high 12.
The Lady Raiders had one of their most efficient outings in extra time against Kansas. They shot 50 percent from the field and 46 percent from beyond the arc.
Up Next:
The Lady Raiders will now focus on their Kansas State matchup at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday on the road.
