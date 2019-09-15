Three players from the Texas Tech women’s tennis team opened the 2019-2020 season at the Midland Racquet Club Collegiate Classic on Friday and concluded play on Sunday.
Sophomores Nell Miller, Olivia Peet and Isa DiLaura were the only three members of the team to compete this weekend, according to a Tech Athletics news release. The three student-athletes had a combined 6-2 record after the first day of the classic.
DiLaura beat Texas State's Alyssa Zayat, 6-3, 6-1, but lost to Lamar’s Biana Vitale in a third set tie-breaker, according to the release. The loss kept the sophomore from moving on to the quarterfinal rounds.
Miller earned two straight victories on Friday after beating University of Texas at Arlington's Nanaka Takeuchi, 6-3, 7-6, according to the release. The Kent, England, native stayed in the winner's bracket after taking a 6-1, 6-1 win over Texas State’s Hana Kvapilova.
Peet started her season off with a win over UTEP’s Maria Aveiga, 6-3, 6-1, according to the release. The sophomore beat Abilene Christian’s Sarah Adams, 6-2, 6-0, earning her spot in the quarterfinals.
Miller and Peet teamed up for doubles play and beat UTEP's Erandi Martinez and Eve Daniels, 8-3, according to the release Di Laura paired up with UAB's Alexia Vines but lost, 8-6, to Baylor’s Anastasia Kharitonova and Kristina Sorokolet.
On Saturday, Peet won both her singles matches against UT Arlington’s Liz Chileno, 6-2, 6-2, 6-2, and Baylor's Anastasia Kharitonova, 6-2, 7-5, 6-4, according to the release. Miller and DiLaura both lost their singles matches. Miller lost to Baylor's Sorokolet, 6-4, 7-5, and DiLaura to Tyler Junior College's Emelic Schwarte 6-4, 6-4.
Peet and Miller advanced to the finals with two wins in doubles play, according to the release. The pair first beat UT Arlington's Chileno and Nanka Takeuchi, 8-4, then took a 9-7 win over Abilene Christian's Sarah Adams and Allison Stewart.
On Sunday, Peet and Miller took home the doubles championship with an 8-6 win over Tyler Junior College’s Helena Jansen and Schwartem, according to the release. The pair went 4-0 over the weekend and the championship marked Peet’s second doubles title.
Peet finished the weekend with a 5-0 record after defeating Baylor’s Sorokolet, 6-3, 6-4, according to the release. Peet earned the Midland singles title for the first time in her career.
The women’s team will continue the 2019-2020 season with the Team Luke Hope for Minds Tennis Classic on Tuesday at the McLeod Tennis Center.
