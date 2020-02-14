The Texas Tech women’s tennis team defeated Abilene Christian in a 4-0 victory. This is the first victory at home for the Lady Raiders this season.
The Red Raiders took the doubles point with a victory by sophomore Olivia Peet and freshman Margarita Skriabina who won 5-2. Afterward, the duo of senior Reagan Collins and freshman Bojana Marinkov also won 4-0. Tech had the advantage 1-0 going into the singles matches.
Peet, Mays, Miller and Marinkov all won their first set in singles play. During the second set, Mays secured the second point for the Lady Raiders with a 6-1 victory. Next, Skriabina shut out her Wildcat opponent for the third point for Tech to lead 3-0
Tech shut out Abilene with a 4-0 for the first win at home.
The Lady Raiders will play against North Carolina State at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Lubbock.
