After a 97-87 victory against the No. 15 Sooners, the Texas Tech women’s basketball team fell to Kansas 71-68 at home on Saturday afternoon.
Senior guard Vivian Gray led the Lady Raiders in the afternoon’s match with 23 points, along with freshman forward Chantae Embry who recorded eight rebounds.
Kansas junior center Taiyanna Jackson led her team to victory with 17 points, while sophomore forward Ioanna Chatzileonti trailed closely behind with 16 points and junior guard Holly Kersgieter recorded nine rebounds.
With this loss, the Lady Raiders fall with an overall record of 10-15 this season and 3-11 in Big 12 matchups, according to Texas Tech Athletics. Meanwhile, the Jayhawks improve to 20-5 and mark their 11th win in the Big 12.
In the post-game press conference, head coach Krista Gerlich said she believes her team made minor mistakes that ended up costing them the game.
“It’s just really unfortunate that our kids had to take another loss for things that I think they could control,” Coach Gerlich said. “I mean I do think that we can control some things that happen for us.”
At halftime, the Lady Raiders held a 13-point lead over the Jayhawks and were shooting 36 percent from the field. However, as the game continued into the third quarter, Kansas began to improve on both ends of the court, going on a 12-4 run in the first five minutes of the half.
By the end of the third, Kansas had claimed the lead and was up by two points. They outscored the Lady Raiders 24-9, with Gray being scoreless for the full ten minutes.
Coach Gerlich said it was in the third quarter that her team gave the game away.
“We talked about it in the locker room about, just, they’re gonna make some adjustments that we gotta be able to get to,” Coach Gerlich said. “Taking care of the basketball, that was one of our emphasis from the get-go, taking care of the basketball. Those are just things that I was hoping we had already learned from some other losses that we’ve had.”
The Jayhawks went on a 7-2 run to open up the fourth quarter, at one point holding a seven-point lead over the Lady Raiders.
Once Tech found their rhythm, Kansas’ lead was cut short, and they suddenly found themselves trailing once again. Throughout the final four minutes, the two teams would go back-and-forth with the lead until the Jayhawks ultimately won after a Lady Raider turnover.
Coach Gerlich said she gives Kansas and head coach Brandon Schneider credit.
“Kansas is doing a lot of things right now,” Coach Gerlich said. “They’re playing their best basketball and they’re putting themselves in a position to get in the tournament. You know, coach Schneider and I have been friends for a really long time and I’m really happy for him and what he’s doing with his program.”
The Lady Raiders will look for their fourth Big 12 win as they host West Virginia on Wednesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.