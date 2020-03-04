In its second match of the season, the Texas Tech women's basketball team hosted West Virginia in its last home game on Wednesday. The Lady Raiders fell 71-69.
The Lady Raiders entered the game with the same 5-10 conference record as West Virginia, but Tech had a 16-10 overall record, while the Mountaineers had a 16-11 overall record.
The Lady Raiders’ starting lineup changed from their previous game, with junior guard Maka Jackson replacing junior guard Jo’Nah Johnson. Jackson started alongside junior forward Lexi Gordon, sophomore guard Chrislyn Carr, junior guard Andrayah Adams and senior forward Brittany Brewer.
Both teams started by taking advantage of their fastbreak opportunities.
The pace of the game was dictated by Carr, who got out and pushed quickly. She also found Brewer, who was running the floor well, as they combined for eight of Tech’s 11 points halfway through the first quarter.
The Mountaineers, however, seemed to have an answer on offense early as they matched the efficiency of Tech on their respective end.
Tech started amping up its defense as the quarter progressed, and held West Virginia to one made field goal out of its last nine. In the same timeframe, the Lady Raiders took advantage by making four of their last five and forcing a Mountaineer timeout.
Brewer kept the offense pushing, tallying double-figure scoring just seven minutes into the game. She eventually ended the first half with a game-high 14 points.
West Virginia soon got in its groove and went three-straight possessions, scoring the ball down the stretch of the first quarter that made it a one-possession game.
Adams responded with an offensive rebound and a layup in the final seconds of the quarter to increase Tech’s lead 21-16 heading into the second frame.
West Virginia came into the second quarter with two baskets that tied the game up at 21 apiece. Freshman guard Alexis Tucker then replied with her first points of the game on an inbound layup to put the Lady Raiders back ahead.
After Tucker’s early basket, Tech went on to not score for over three minutes. Although they had solid defense on the other end, West Virginia was converting on its chances and ultimately increased the lead 27-23.
The Mountaineers were battling on the boards and making the most of their second chance opportunities. They had 11 offensive rebounds at the half and 11 second-chance points.
Johnson drove and converted to end the dry-spell and cut the Lady Raiders' deficit back down to one possession. Both teams then broke into scoring droughts, but the Mountaineers ended up converting sooner than Tech, who once again fell into a scoring drought and had seven turnovers in six minutes of play.
With just a few seconds left on the clock, Brewer finished at the rim to end the scoring drought for Tech and send Tech into halftime down 27-32 to West Virginia.
At the half, West Virginia had 13 more shots than Tech. The story of the game at that point was the inability of the Lady Raiders to take care of the ball and find good shots.
After sitting for the majority of the second quarter due to foul trouble, Chrislyn Carr came out of the halftime break with a three-pointer to get Tech back in the game. The Lady Raiders continued scoring and another three by Adams gave them eight consecutive points coming out of the break, giving them the lead back.
Carr played a huge role for Tech down the stretch of the game, as she finished with 17 points on the night.
Kari Niblack showed her scoring abilities against Tech, who matched her season average in scoring just a few minutes into the third quarter.
Both teams continued to trade baskets, and the game was even halfway through the third period.
Mountaineer guard Tynice Martin broke the tie with a corner three. On the other end, the Lady Raiders were struggling to find their rhythm through the final minutes of the quarter.
West Virginia then went on a run to increase its lead 49-43 with one minute remaining in the third frame. Field goals from Carr and Gordon got the Tech offense back on track, but they could not get a stop on the West Virginia offense.
The quarter ended with Tech catching its stride just a bit, but Tech still trailed 51-47 after three quarters of play.
Jackson and Adams began the final period with a pair of baskets to get the Lady Raiders within one-point of the Mountaineers. After a West Virginia free throw, Brewer answered with a jump-hook to tie the game at 55 apiece and give her 20 points on the night.
With just a couple of minutes left in the game, the Lady Raiders entered a scoring drought. However, they were playing tough defense and forcing turnovers so West Virginia could not take advantage of it.
With one minute left in regulation, the Mountaineers had a one-point advantage on Tech.
Down the stretch of the game, the Lady Raiders made none of its last 11 shots and remained without a field goal for 3:51 before a last-second three-pointer, forcing them to intentionally foul.
West Virginia won the free throw battle, and ultimately the game, in regulation.
