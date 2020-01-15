The Texas Tech women’s basketball team suffered a 92-66 loss to Texas at the Frank Irwin Center in Austin on Wednesday.
The Lady Raiders came into the game with a 1-2 conference record and a 12-2 record overall. A victory against Texas would have snapped the 12-game losing streak the they had against the Lady Longhorns, but the Lady Raiders were unable to generate offense, and on the other end, allowed Texas to shoot 50 percent on the night.
The Lady Raiders’ starting lineup changed from their last outing, as freshman guard Alexis Tucker took the place of junior guard Sydney Goodson. Tucker started alongside junior guard Lexi Gordon, sophomore guard Chrislyn Carr, junior guard Jo’Nah Johnson and senior forward Brittany Brewer.
The University of Texas team came out aggressively, gaining a quick 8-2 lead just a couple of minutes into the game. Brewer responded with a pair of layups to try and spark the Lady Raiders' offense, and the Lady Raiders did just that, as a 7-0 burst in just 49 seconds of play evened the game at 13 points apiece. Shortly after, a pair of free throws from Tucker and a layup by Brewer capped off an 11-0 run.
Defensively, Tech was doing well protecting the interior early on. Brewer and Tucker combined for four blocks just halfway through the first quarter. Their only problem was containing Lady Longhorn sophomore forward Charli Collier, who had 13 points in the first quarter and 23 on the night. Collier’s interior presence propelled Texas to a three-point lead at the end of the first quarter, 22-19.
The second quarter began on a Lady Raider turnover, which Texas converted on the other end with a three-pointer. That shot by Texas added to a 10-2 Lady Longhorn run.
Tech, after the beginning of the second quarter, still could not find its shots, as the team continued on a six-minute scoring drought. Gordon took the lid off the basket with a free throw and was followed by Tucker with a three-pointer that shrank the Texas lead to just four points.
The Lady Longhorns’ offense, however, could not be stopped. Three straight possessions with three straight baskets stretched their lead back out to eight points.
Halfway through the second quarter, Texas was shooting 53 percent from the field. Great ball movement allowed the Lady Longhorns to go on an 18-2 run nearing the end of the second period.
Brewer struggled with foul trouble early, and Texas took advantage of interior size mismatches for easy layups. On the offensive end, Brewer was the main contributor to Tech's offense, finishing with 16 points.
Carr put a dent in the Lady Longhorn run to finish the half, but Tech still trailed 47-31.
Coming out of halftime, it appeared the Lady Raiders’ offense sped back up, however, they still could not stop Texas. The Lady Longhorns finished the night shooting 50 percent from the field on 70 shot attempts.
Tech still struggled on the glass, as the team gave up a handful of offensive rebounds that hurt its chances of chipping away at the Lady Longhorn lead. Tech also had trouble controlling the ball, as the Lady Raiders had 10 turnovers halfway through the third quarter.
Johnson looked to spark the Lady Raider offense with a pair of drives, one which resulted in an assist to Brewer and the other which resulted in an easy layup.
The offense for Tech was finding good shots, but they were not converting on their opportunities. They were 2-12 from beyond the arc near the end of the third quarter.
Defensively, the Lady Raiders transitioned into a matchup zone. Texas gave them trouble due to their ball movement and interior presence. They also were finding each other for good shot selections. At the end of three quarters, Texas was shooting 48 percent from the field.
Despite a stop from Tech at the end of the third, the Lady Raiders still trailed 68-46.
The fourth quarter started with another trip to the line after an offensive rebound for the Lady Longhorns. Johnson responded with a quick drive and layup inside.
The Lady Raiders remained in their zone defense into the fourth quarter, and Texas kept exploiting their inside mismatches. Their zone defense also left them susceptible to offensive rebounds because of the odd positioning of the zone defense. The Lady Raiders gave up 15 offensive rebounds and 53 rebounds total on the evening.
Offensively, after a handful of empty possessions, Jackson hit a mid-range jump shot to try and give the Lady Raiders their groove back. Despite her making a jump shot and a Carr layup, Tech fell into another multi-minute scoring drought.
The pattern continued for the final few minutes of the game, as the Lady Raiders ultimately were defeated by The University of Texas, 92-66.
Texas Tech women’s basketball returns to action 5:00 p.m. on Saturday against Kansas.
