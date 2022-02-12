Texas Tech’s women’s basketball team was unable to claim its third conference win against Oklahoma State, falling 62-58 at 7 p.m. on Saturday night.
Senior guard Vivian Gray led the Lady Raiders with 20 points, followed by senior forward Taylah Thomas with 14 who also grabbed 11 rebounds and marked her sixth double-double of the season.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma State junior guard Lauren Fields scored 20 points to lead her team to victory. In the last matchup between the two teams, Fields had a similar offensive performance and scored 19.
According to Big 12 Sports, Fields is ranked sixth in the conference in scoring, averaging 16.9 points per game. Thomas is also on this list, sitting in the 22nd spot for averaging 9.7 per game.
This loss puts Tech’s record at 9-14, with its conference losses now in the double digits. The team’s sole wins are against Texas and Kansas State, both of which they were unable to sweep when facing them the second time.
In the first quarter, Oklahoma State was aggressive on defense as they went on an 8-3 run to open up the game. However, the quarter ended with both teams tied at 12.
By the half, the Lady Raiders and the Cowgirls alike were shooting under 40 percent from the field. Tech held the higher percentage of 38 percent compared to Oklahoma State’s 32 percent, and this remained about the same throughout the match.
The Cowgirls held a seven point lead early in the third quarter, which was the largest lead of the game at the time. Though this didn’t last long due to Thomas and freshman forward Chantae Embry forcing a one possession game.
At the end of the quarter, Gray scored her second buzzer-beater of the game and cut her team’s deficit to three points.
Throughout the final 10 minutes, Tech came close to obtaining the lead, but their efforts were not enough as the Cowgirls came out on top and won their second straight game.
The Lady Raiders will travel to Norman, Oklahoma to face the No. 12 Sooners who are coming off a 78-63 loss against No. 16 Texas. The match will take place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday night.
