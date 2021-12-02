The Texas Tech women’s basketball team fell to No. 20 Georgia 66-56 at 11 a.m. on Dec. 2 at the United Supermarkets Arena.
The team celebrated Education Day, welcoming over 6,500 elementary students from the area to today’s game.
Senior guard Vivian Gray participated in today’s matchup after missing the last four games due to an ankle injury, along with junior guard Tatum Veitenheimer who missed last weekend’s Van Chancellor Classic.
The Lady Raiders started strong in the first quarter, forcing a shot clock violation in Georgia’s first possession.
Gray scored the first basket of the game, gaining cheers from the young crowd.
Head coach Krista Gerlich said setting the tone early allowed the team to stay focused.
“I think our kids were very focused,” Coach Gerlich said. “I thought that they understood our game plan and they executed really well.”
Senior forward Taylah Thomas led in the first quarter with five points, followed by freshman center Khadija Faye and Gray, who each scored four.
At one point in the second quarter, the Lady Raiders held a 10-point lead over the Bulldogs, making this the first double digit lead of the game. However, Georgia did not allow this lead to last.
By the end of the half, the Lady Raiders were up 28-25 with Faye leading with seven points.
In the third quarter, Georgia claimed the team's first lead of the game. The score remained close for the rest of the quarter, until the end when Georgia finished with a four-point lead over Tech.
Coach Gerlich said Georgia’s added pressure was a challenge for her girls.
“I think they turned up the pressure,” Coach Gerlich said. “We knew going into it that it was going to be hard for our guards to get open. They started tracking some ball screens that we didn’t handle very well, so we had some turnovers there. But I thought more than anything that they just tried to turn up the pressure on our guards.”
The game remained close throughout the final 10 minutes, ultimately resulting in a win for the Bulldogs.
Faye finished with a total of 15 points scored, followed by Gray who scored 13. Faye also led the team in rebounds, completing eight.
Coach Gerlich said this is only the beginning.
“Well, I already knew this about my team, but they’re fighters,” Coach Gerlich said. “They’re warriors. This is just the beginning of what we’re trying to do with this team and with this program, and all these kids are 100% bought in, and they’re doing what we’re asking them to do. I learned what I already knew. It’s just that we’re never out of the fight, and we’re going to get their best effort every game.”
The Lady Raiders will hit the road again to face UNLV at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.