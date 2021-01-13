The Lady Raiders fell to 1-5 in conference play after losing 83-78 to West Virginia on the road on Wednesday.
“I felt like we had some missed opportunities … Making a few more plays here and there, but overall I think we battled every possession.” Gerlich said.
Key Plays
Gray and Murray opened up scoring for the Lady Raiders with a pair of layups to begin the game up 4-0.
West Virginia then answered with a swarm of offense, opening up a 7-0 run to go ahead on Tech.
From the opening possession, Tech struggled to rebound against West Virginia. At the end of the first quarter, the Mountaineers led Tech 11-3 in the rebounding category.
West Virginia came out extremely hot from the field, shooting over 50 percent from the field, as they took advantage of their size inside.
Gordon and Murray again kept the offensive side of the ball going for Tech, with a combined 12 points through the first frame.
On the other side of the ball, the Mountaineers were headlined by Norris, who led the team with seven points in the first quarter.
On the game, however, West Virginia had numerous double-digit scorers. Gondrezick led with 19 and Martinez trailed with 18.
After being held scoreless in the first half, Gordon came alive in the fourth quarter with a huge three-point shot to get Tech back within single digits of West Virginia.
Her rhythm came after a pair of made free throws got her back on track for Tech.
In the meanwhile, Gray was trying to will the Lady Raiders to victory with her offense.
She led Tech with 28 points on the night. Murray filled in on scoring and finished with 18.
Defensively, Gerlich was the beneficiary of perimeter steals against a West Virginia team that was throwing lackluster passes. They began to lose momentum, and Tech took advantage with a few stops.
With less than one minute left, West Virginia hit a three pointer to put them ahead seven, but Gerlich came right back down and responded with a three of her own.
The Lady Raiders then began playing the fouling game, hoping for some misses at the line.
Despite a surge of late game heroics from both Gerlich and Gray, who notched dazzling threes to pull closet to the Mountaineers, Tech was unable to overcome the deficit.
“We’re not going to settle for any moral victories.” Gerlich said.
Key Takeaways
Despite a below average, according to season statistics, performance from Gordon, Lady Raider guard Naje Murray showed she could be a scoring threat with 18 points on the night, her season high.
After starting a handful of games and being one of the most efficient scorers for Tech, freshman Alexis Tucker only tallied eight minutes against West Virginia. Her three fouls seemed to sow her rhythm a bit.
As a team, the Lady Raiders came out to a slow start, allowing West Virginia to get a flow and shoot an above average clip from the field and beyond the arc. Their slow start really hurt them, as they outscored the Mountaineers the final three quarters of play.
