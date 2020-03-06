The No. 12 Texas Tech women’s tennis team lost 4-1 to No. 42 Oklahoma State 6 p.m. on Friday. This was the first official conference match for the Lady Raiders, as they begin with a 0-1 conference record.
In the doubles match, freshman Margarita Skriabina and sophomore Olivia Peet were down 4-2 and could not come back, ending the match with a 6-2 loss. On court two, sophomore Nell Miller and freshman Lisa Mays were down 4-3 and lost 6-3. Freshman Bojana Marinkov and sophomore Isa Di Laura were tied 3-3 but were forced to leave their match unfinished.
The Cowgirls secured the first point of the match and had a 1-0 lead going into the singles matches.
In the singles matches, Peet, Miller and Marinkov were all tied 3-3 during their first sets. Skriabina was down 1-3, while both Di Laura and Mays were down 2-4.
By the end of the first set, Skriabina lost 6-2 along with Di Laura, who lost 6-4. Miller finished her first set with a 6-4 victory against the Cowgirls. Peet and Mays both ended with a 6-4 loss in the first set.
During the second set, Peet came back and was up 2-1 along with Mays and Di Laura, who were leading 3-1 and 3-2. Skriabina was down 1-3 while Miller was leading 4-1.
Miller was the first Lady Raider to win in two sets with a final 6-1 victory and gave Tech its first point of the match, tying the match 1-1.
The tie was short lived with Skriabina losing 6-1 in her second set, giving the Cowgirls a 2-1 lead. Mays was the next to lose in two sets with 6-3 loss and gave Oklahoma the third point. The Cowgirls closed the match by defeating Di Laura 7-5.
The Lady Raiders will stay in Oklahoma for the next conference match against OU at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.