The Texas Tech women’s basketball team fell to Old Dominion 59-45 at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday for the second day of the Van Chancellor Classic in Katy, Texas.
This is the first loss of the season for the Lady Raiders after going on an undefeated 5-0 run.
Senior guard Vivian Gray did not participate due to an ankle injury, along with junior guard Tatum Veitenheimer.
Old Dominion got off to a quick start, ending the first quarter with a 15-10 lead.
Chantae Embry led the Lady Raiders in the first quarter with four points, while Taylah Thomas completed four rebounds. In Friday’s match against Ball State, Thomas recorded her third double-double of the season.
The second quarter is where the Lady Raiders took the biggest hits that affected the outcome of today’s game.
Old Dominion outscored Tech 22-4 by the end of the first half, resulting in a 37-14 lead.
Senior guard Mariah Adams of Old Dominion led her team with 12 points by the end of the half, while Tech freshman forward Chantae Embry continued to lead the Lady Raiders with six points.
The Lady Raiders found their rhythm in the third quarter, trimming the difference down to 16.
Tech outscored Old Dominion 19-12 by the end of the quarter, with senior guard Lexy Hightower scoring eight points to lead her team.
As the clock ticked through the final ten minutes of the game, the intensity rose on the court.
Thomas reached five personal fouls, getting her ejected from the game for the first time this season.
The game finished 59-45, with Hightower leading the Lady Raiders with a total of 13 points and Thomas leading with nine rebounds.
Tech will face New Mexico at 4 p.m. on Sunday to play their final game of the Van Chancellor Classic.
