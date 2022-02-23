The Texas Tech women’s basketball team fell to West Virginia University 73-62 on Wednesday night. The Lady Raiders were swept by the Mountaineers after losing the first matchup of the season between the two teams on Jan. 12.
Tech has now lost the last 11 games against West Virginia, according to Tech Athletics.
Senior guard Vivian Gray had another performance with more than 20 points for the sixth consecutive game, scoring 24 to lead both teams, while senior forward Taylah Thomas grabbed 10 rebounds.
West Virginia head coach Mike Carey said he had a talk with Gray after the loss.
“Vivian Gray, great player,” Carey said. “I told her that after the game, you know, she’s a great player. Great young lady. I give her a lot of credit.”
Meanwhile, West Virginia senior guard Madisen Smith tallied 21 points for the Mountaineers, 15 of those points being from three-pointers. Additionally, junior forward Esmery Martinez got eight rebounds to lead her team.
Two minutes into the first quarter, the Mountaineers went on a 10-0 run which created an early gap between the two teams.
In the post-game press conference, head coach Krista Gerlich said her team did not come prepared in the first quarter.
“I mean, you saw the game. We didn’t come out ready to play,” Gerlich said. “They took the first punch. I just feel like, you know, that we let them kind of sucker punch us a little bit.”
Throughout the second quarter, West Virginia continued to out-play the Lady Raiders offensively, going on a 10-4 run in the first five minutes.
By the end of the half, Tech was trailing by 15 and held a field goal percentage of 33%, scoring 10 points in the second quarter compared to West Virginia’s 16.
Gerlich said there was no excuse for the mistakes made in the first half.
“We can’t dig ourselves a hole like that in the first half,” said Gerlich. “We can’t turn the basketball over, we’ve talked about that before. For points, second chance opportunities, I mean yes we’re undersized but we’ve been undersized all year. We’ve got to continue to fight harder.”
Both teams started off the second half slowly, with the Mountaineers scoring seven and Tech scoring five in the first six minutes. In the final four minutes of the quarter, however, the two teams went on offensive runs and the Lady Raiders ultimately won the third quarter battle, outscoring West Virginia 18-16.
In between the third and fourth quarters, Gerlich said she talked to her team about fighting with pride in hopes to spark their intensity.
“We just talked about having some pride and fighting and you know, getting themselves back in it,” Gerlich said. “I just challenged them to come out and chop the lead away, and I thought they did that and gave themselves a chance.”
In the fourth quarter, Tech turned a 13-point deficit into a five-point game due to shots from both Gray and junior forward Bryn Gerlich. However, this last burst of effort was not enough to allow the Lady Raiders to secure a win.
The Mountaineers and Lady Raiders both ended with field goal percentages under 50%, with West Virginia holding the higher percentage of 47% compared to Tech’s 41%.
Krista Gerlich said the team was unable to finish due to the first half’s mistakes.
“I think the world of those girls in that locker room, but tonight I didn’t think that we came out and really fought hard for the tip,” Krista Gerlich said. “I thought we finished the game fighting hard but, you know, we just dug ourselves too deep of a hole.”
The team will travel to Ames, Iowa to face the Iowa State Cyclones at 1 p.m. on Saturday for their second-to-last away game of the season.
