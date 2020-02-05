In their second match of the season, the Texas Tech women's basketball team traveled to Manhattan, Kansas to take on Kansas State Wednesday evening. The Lady Raiders suffered an 84-70 defeat.
Coming into the match against Kansas State, the Lady Raiders had a 3-5 conference record and a 14-5 record overall.
The Lady Raiders outscored Kansas State in the beginning two quarters, but as the game went on, their defense became increasingly penetrable.
“We played well for about the first 35 minutes,” head coach Marlene Stollings said. “We had a lapse in the fourth quarter where they got whatever they wanted way too easily”
Kansas State put up 31 points in the fourth period alone, the most in any quarter by either team all night.
The Lady Raiders’ starting lineup changed from their previous game, with freshman guard Nailah Dillard being replaced by junior guard Sydney Goodson. Goodson started alongside sophomore guard Chrislyn Carr, junior guard Andrayah Adams, junior guard Lexi Gordon and senior forward Brittany Brewer.
Lexi Gordon began the game with a layup to open up scoring on both sides.
The game remained extremely faced-paced, but neither team capitalized on the tempo, as they were both struggling to get their respective offenses started.
The Lady Wildcats gained traction a bit earlier than Tech. Over halfway through the first quarter, Kansas State locked in and made five of their last six field goals. On the other end, the Lady Raiders were struggling while shooting two for their last eight.
Kansas State opened up a five-point lead after another basket, and a timeout was immediately called by Lady Raiders’ head coach Marlene Stollings.
Brewer came out of the timeout and immediately converted on a deep-range three-pointer to give the Lady Raiders a bit of momentum. Just a few minutes later, Brewer knocked down yet another three-pointer to give her eight points early.
The Lady Raiders were starting to get together a string of stops to bring them back in the game, and the offense was all Brewer.
On the other end, Ayoka Lee was carrying the Kansas State offense with 12 of their 18 points at the end of the first. Lee finished the game with 24 points, the highest between each team.
A trip to the line capped off the first quarter for Tech as they held a one-point lead after the first period.
At the end of the first, Tech was not shooting particularly well from beyond the arc. Brewer had the only two threes for her team as they had nine total attempts.
About a minute into the second quarter Kansas State knocked down a free throw for the first points of the period for either team. Their free throw also tied the game at 19 apiece.
Tech remained scoreless for the first three minutes of the second period. Freshman guard Alexis Tucker took the lid off the basket for Tech with a mid-range jump shot, but the Lady Wildcats immediately replied with a three-pointer of their own to keep the lead.
It seemed as if every time the Lady Raiders tried to gain momentum, Kansas State came right back with a shot of their own.
Both teams picked up scoring immensely the deeper into the second quarter it became. After a pair of layups by Carr and Brewer, Jo’Nah Johnson gained control of the game with an and-one three-pointer to give Tech a lead. She converted the free throw to put the Lady Raiders up 34-30.
Tech forced another stop on Kansas State and converted on the other end to give them their largest lead of the game with just under one minute remaining in the half.
The Lady Raiders had all the momentum and carried it into the end of the second period while on a 15-2 run to close out the half.
Tech held a 38-30 lead after two quarters of play.
Alexis Tucker started the second half scoring with a pair of free throws.
Lee came back on the other end with an and-one. After converting her attempts at the free-throw line, she would have 16 points early in the third quarter.
Carr went on to score the first field goal of the third period for the Lady Raiders with a layup that was shortly followed by a three-point shot, giving her five quick points. Her efforts also put Tech back up 10.
The Lady Wildcats responded by scoring eight points unanswered to bring them within two points of Tech.
The Lady Raiders tried to apply some full-court pressure to slow down Kansas State, but the bleeding was instead stopped by a three-pointer by Carr.
Kansas State Sophomore guard Savannah Simmons hit a three-pointer to tie the game up at 48 points apiece. Shortly after, the Lady Wildcats hit a pair of free throws to give them a two-point lead nearing the end of the third.
Both teams traded baskets for the remainder of the third period, ultimately, the Lady Raiders finished on top 55-53.
Kansas State started the final period in a zone defense to try and slow the game down a bit, and perhaps to force the Lady Raiders to shoot. Until the final quarter, Tech was shooting 6-25 from beyond the arc.
On the game, the Lady Raiders shot 7-33 from three-point land.
The Lady Wildcats struck first in the fourth quarter with a floater that tied the game at 55. Carr replied with a stepback three to push the Lady Raider lead back to three points. Carr finished the game with a team-high 16 points on the evening.
A pair of threes by Kansas State sophomore guard Christianna Carr tied the game up once again at 61.
Both teams remained going back and forth. At the five-minute mark of the fourth quarter, there were officially 15 lead changes.
The Lady Raiders hit a scoring slump with the final period winding down, and Kansas State took advantage with a 10-2 run.
The Lady Wildcats took a 10-point lead with a little over a minute left.
The Lady Raiders were unable to overcome the momentum of Kansas State and ultimately lost in regulation.
