The Texas Tech women’s tennis team was defeated 5-2 against No.5 North Carolina State while at home. This was the second loss at home for the Lady Raiders.
On court one, the team of freshman Lisa Mays and sophomore Nell Miller were down 3-1 against the number one ranked doubles team in the nation, Anna Rodgers and Alana Smith of the Wolfpack and continued to fall 5-2. In the end, the pair lost 6-3 for the Wolves first victory of the match.
Sophomore Olivia Peet and freshman Margarita Skriabina were tied 2-2 on the second court and again tied 4-4. North Carolina State took the lead and finished their match 5-4.
The team of freshman Bojana Marinkov and senior Reagan Collins were tied 3-3 and but were the final doubles team to fall short and lost 6-3.
North Carolina State took the first point during the doubles match to lead 1-0 against the Lady Raiders going into the singles matches.
Miller was the first Lady Raider to win the first set by shutting out her NC State opponent 6-0. Soon after, sophomore Isa Di Laura fell 6-1 during her first set.
Both Peet and Marinkov also fell 6-2 during their first set while their teammate Skriabina secured a 6-2 victory during her first set.
Mays was down 3-2 at the beginning of her first set but she had a come back to tie it up at 5-5. Mays first set continued to tie 6-6 more than four different occasions until the Wolfpack won 7-6.
Miller continued to shut out her opponent throughout her second set and finished with another 6-0 victory. This gave the Red Raiders their first point of the match and tied the score 1-1.
Peet was the first Lady Raider to fall to the Wolfpack with a 6-1 loss in her second set. NC State took the lead 2-1 with four Lady Raiders left on the court.
Skriabina lost 6-0 during her second set to force a third while Marinkov was tied 6-6 during her second set.
DI Laura was up 5-2 but could not maintain her lead and lost 7-5 in the second set. This gave the Wolfpack a two-point advantage with a 3-1 score and three players left on the court.
Mays was defeated 6-2 during her second set along with Marinkov who lost 7-6. This added two point to the Wolfpacks score for a 5-1 lead.
Skriabina was the last Lady Raider on the court and was up 5-1 during her final set. Skriabina kept the lead and closed out the match with a 6-1 victory and add a point to the Red Raiders score.
The Lady Raiders fell 5-2 but will resume action at the McLeod Tennis Center at 1 p.m. on Monday against the University of Denver.
