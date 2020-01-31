The Texas Tech women's tennis team took on Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi on Friday. The Lady Raiders fell short 4-3.
The doubles consisted of Lisa Mays and Nell Miller dropping their match 6-1, while Kennedy Bridgforth and Reagan Collins won 6-1, according to the release. Olivia Peet and Margarita Skriabina were neck-and-neck with Ole Miss' pair and made the match close. The pair tied 5-5 and won 7-5 to give Tech the win over Ole Miss in doubles play.
In singles play, Miller won 6-2 her match in two sets to sweep Mississippi’s, Kelsey Mize. Mays and Marinkov finished in second and third on the court with a loss. Bridgforth fell 6-3 and then won 6-3 to force a third set. She then went on to win the final set 6-0, according to Ole Miss’s live statistics. Peet competed in three sets but lost 6-4. Skriabina put up a fight in both sets forcing seven-point matches but fell short 7-6 and 7-5. Ole Miss clinched the 4-3 win over Tech.
The Lady Raiders will return to the court in Oxford, Mississippi against Mississippi State at noon, Saturday.
