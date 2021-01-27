The Lady Raiders welcomed No. 24 West Virginia to United Supermarkets Arena on Wednesday for another ranked conference matchup.
The Lady Raiders could not put together a run to get back in contention after West Virginia found its offense, and ultimately fell 73-53.
"We just got to pick ourselves back up and keep battling." said Lady Raider head coach Krista Gerlich.
For another game, the Lady Raiders went with the starting lineup of senior Maka Jackson, junior Naje Murray, senior Lexi Gordon, senior Vivian Gray and freshman Khadija Faye.
Both teams started off shooting poorly from the field, the Lady Mountaineers 2-9 and Tech 2-6 halfway through the opening quarter.
What gave West Virginia a bit of separation with the quarter winding down was their stellar free throw shooting. They were perfect from the line, making four in a row to gain an 11-7 advantage over Tech.
The trend remained through the duration of the opening frame; in fact, both teams ended the quarter on two-minute scoring droughts. But they were both itching for a boost in the second.
Tech struck first with a three pointer by junior Bryn Gerlich which was immediately followed by a Lady Raider steal by Gray.
Gray was solid on defense all night long, especially in the first half. She had two steals heading into the halftime locker room which Tech used for points on the other end.
However, Tech’s leading scorer, Gray, was silent on offense until the end of the half. She finished the first two frames with five points and was scoreless for the entirety of the first quarter.
The Lady Mountaineers then began to make good on their shots, breaking out of their shooting slump with a quick, 6-0 run to open their largest lead of the game 20-14 just a few minutes into the second quarter.
They continued to press forward, and Tech entered a stalemate offensively, going scoreless for four minutes. This opened a double-digit lead for West Virginia.
But Tech would not go away easily.
Every time West Virginia threatened to open up the game, the Lady Raiders hit a big shot to bring them back in contention.
Tonight, Gordon was the beneficiary, hitting a three at the heel of a West Virginia run to put an end to their scoreless streak and also West Virginia’s run.
This ended the first half for Tech, and in fashion, Gordon led Tech on offense with seven points through two quarters.
A block by Faye started the second half for Tech and brought them within single digits of West Virginia following a coast-to-coast finish from Jackson.
Gray started to come to life for Tech during the third quarter after scrapping for some free throws. Her scoring got Tech within 10, but they could not overcome it.
In fact, the Lady Raiders hovered around a 10-point deficit throughout the majority of the third quarter, but after an early breakage, they were not able to surpass the 10-points leading to the fourth.
West Virginia came out of the gates in the fourth quarter on fire, ballooning their lead to a game-high 19 points.
Tech could not build together enough momentum for a rally, and fell to West Virginia.
Key Takeaways:
The Lady Raiders’ shooting struggles continued, making only three, three-point shots out of 16 attempts on Wednesday night.
"We have to work hard for our shots ... We have to execute under pressure. Its just a matter of working extremely hard to get good shots instead of settling for the first available one, or even forcing some things up." said Gerlich.
Despite coming out to a slow start, Gray finished the night with 18 points, a flurry off offensive rebounds, as she fought to keep her team in contention.
Maka Jackson finished with eight rebounds for Tech, three of which came on the offensive end. Her, Gordon and Gray showed fight until the end.
"I challenged those two (Jackson and Gray) and Lexi at halftime to just show up and to compete, and I thought that all three of them did." said Gerlich.
Tech also struggled with turnovers, 16 on the night were an issue, but they also allowed West Virginia to capitalize, with 15 points off turnovers.
